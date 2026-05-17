Virginia Begins NCAA Regional Play on Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia enters NCAA postseason play as the top seed at the Winston-Salem NCAA Regional, hosted by Wake Forest at Bermuda Run Country Club. First round action is slated for Monday (May 18) with the first UVA tee time scheduled for 7:30 a.m.

Watch ($): https://watch.babygrandegolf.com/media/2026-division-1-men-s-golf-regionals-bermuda-run-round-1-682907



Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/243254/scoring/team

Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. All teams will play 18 holes each day. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional advance to the finals on May 29-June 3 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California where team and individual medalist titles will be decided.

UVA in the Rankings

Golf Coaches Association of America (May 8) – No. 2

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (May 14) – No. 3

Cavalier Lineup

Ben James

Paul Chang

Bryan Lee

Josh Duangmanee

Michael Lee

Virginia NCAA Notables

Virginia is making its 18th consecutive NCAA Regional Appearance, tied for the 11th longest streak in college golf and fourth longest among ACC schools.

The Cavaliers have advanced to NCAA Championships in each of the last three seasons, including second place finishes in Reno (2025) and Baton Rouge (2024).

UVA has two players in this year’s lineup with NCAA Regional titles to their credit. Ben James won the 2023 Las Vegas Regional an NCAA Regional Record, 20-under, 196. Paul Chang captured his first collegiate win with a wire-to-wire victory at the 2025 NCAA Reno Regional.

The Cavaliers are looking to advance to a school-record, fourth-straight NCAA Championship. UVA has advanced to three-straight championships three times (2008-10, 2015-17, 2023-25).

The 2026 Winston-Salem Regional will mark the third-straight NCAA Regional that Ben James, Paul Chang, Bryan Lee and Josh Duangmanee have played together. The quartet has played in a combined 13 NCAA Regionals since 2023.

The Field (seeded in the following order):

Virginia [Atlantic Coast Conference] Ole Miss [Southeastern Conference] Pepperdine [West Coast Conference] Georgia Tech Southern California Wake Forest Mississippi State Little Rock [Ohio Valley Conference] NC State Kentucky Houston Richmond [Atlantic 10 Conference] Navy [Patriot League] Presbyterian [Big South Conference]

*Teams winning automatic qualification are designated by their conferences in parentheses

The Course

Bermuda Run Country Club (Par 71, 7,013 yards), Winston-Salem, N.C.