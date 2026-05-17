Virginia Claims Eight-Seed; Opens ACCT Play Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia, the No. 8 overall seed in the upcoming ACC Championship in Charlotte, N.C., will play the winner of 9th-seeded NC State and 16th-seeded Duke in the second round of the ACC tournament. The second-round contest is slated for a 9 a.m. first pitch on Wednesday (May 20).

All games will be played at Truist Park in Charlotte, N.C., home of the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The first four rounds will air on the ACC Network, with the finals being broadcast on ESPN2.