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Olivia McLucas/Virginia Sports

Virginia Claims Eight-Seed; Opens ACCT Play Wednesday

Hoos open ACC Tournament on Wednesday against Duke or NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Virginia, the No. 8 overall seed in the upcoming ACC Championship in Charlotte, N.C., will play the winner of 9th-seeded NC State and 16th-seeded Duke in the second round of the ACC tournament. The second-round contest is slated for a 9 a.m. first pitch on Wednesday (May 20).

 

All games will be played at Truist Park in Charlotte, N.C., home of the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The first four rounds will air on the ACC Network, with the finals being broadcast on ESPN2.

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ACC TOURAMENT NOTES

  • Virginia has been part of every ACC Tournament since its inception in 1973 and will make its 52nd appearance. Only Virginia and Clemson have participated in every ACC Tournament.
  • UVA is the eighth seed for the third time in program history and the first time since 2021. The Cavaliers are 3-3 all-time as the eight seed.
  • Virginia did not play Duke or NC State during the 2026 regular season.
  • In ACC Tournament play, UVA is 2-7 all-time against Duke and 10-16 all-time against NC State.