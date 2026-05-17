Virginia’s Season Ends In Regional Final At No. 7 Seed Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The season came to an end for the Virginia softball team (40-15) on Sunday (May 17) as the Cavaliers fell to No. 7 overall seed Tennessee (45-10) by a score of 5-1 in the regional championship game of the Knoxville Regional.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Tennessee broke through first, scoring in the top of the third as the visitors in the game. The run came on a sac fly to left from Sophia Knight that scored Taelyn Holley from third. Holly walked to open the inning, then took second and third on wild pitches to set up the score.



Virginia squared things in the home half with an RBI double to left center from Macee Eaton. Jade Hylton scored on the play after walking and then stealing second to get into position for the two-out hit.



The Lady Vols moved back in front in the fourth on a fielding error off a line drive to second. The runner on second scored as the ball got into the outfield, putting Tennessee up 2-1.



With runners at the corners and two outs in the fifth, a single up the middle from Makenzie Butt extended the Lady Vols’ lead to 3-1.



Tennessee used a solo home run in the sixth and an RBI double to take the lead out to 5-1 – an advantage that would hold for the rest of the game.



Taylor Smith (7-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits with four walks and a strikeout in 5.1 innings of work. Only three of the runs were earned.



Karlyn Pickens (14-7) picked up the win, allowing the one run on two hits with four walks and nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort.



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia advanced to the regional championship game for the second time in the past three seasons – both times coming at the Knoxville Regional against Tennessee.

Macee Eaton’s RBI double in the third put her season total at 66 RBI which is the top spot on the Virginia single-season list.

• Virginia finished the year with 40 wins for the first time since 2002 and the fourth time in program history.

• The .727 winning percentage is the third-highest in a season for the Cavaliers.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“I’m so proud of the team. They left everything out there. It was some really tough turnarounds, but they battled and fought, slept and recovered, and did everything they could today. We asked them to lay it all on the line and they did that. You know this day is going to come at some point, but you try to delay it as long as possible. It’s been a gift to coach this team and to coach (these seniors) for four years. The sadness is just overwhelming gratitude for the opportunities this game has given us.



“I’m really grateful Taylor (Smith) had amazing mentors to learn from in her young career. She really grew up this weekend. We had a lot of great moments and things to build on. Our hearts are just hurting.”