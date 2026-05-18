Gracia, Becker earn ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball duo of AJ Gracia and Eric Becker were recognized as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference postseason accolades, the league office announced on Monday (May 18).
Gracia garnered second team All-ACC honors as an outfielder, while Becker landed on the third team as a shortstop. The 2026 season marks the third time that Gracia has been named to an All-ACC team. Becker was also named to the third team in 2025.
In his first year as a Cavalier, Gracia batted .330 (63-for-191) with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs. The junior led UVA in batting average (.330), slugging percentage (.613), on-base percentage (.469), home runs (14) and total bases (117).
Despite missing 13 games in the heart of the season due to an upper-body injury, Becker batted .321 (53-for-165) with seven home runs and 39 RBIs. The junior led all Cavalier batters with 14 doubles and 16 hit by pitches.
Player of the Year: Tague Davis, Louisville
Pitcher of the Year: Wes Mendes, Florida State
Defensive Player of the Year: Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech
Freshman of the Year: Caden Glauber, North Carolina
Coach of the Year: James Ramsey, Georgia Tech
First Team All-ACC
Wes Mendes, SP, Florida State
Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech
Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech
Carson Kerce, SS, Georgia Tech
Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech
Ryan Zuckerman, 3B, Georgia Tech
Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville
Zion Rose, OF, Louisville
Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina
Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina
Owen Hull, OF, North Carolina
Jake Schaffner, SS, North Carolina
Jack Radel, SP, Notre Dame
Bino Watters, DH/UT, Notre Dame
Lorenzo Carrier, OF, Pitt
Chris Levonas, SP, Wake Forest
Second Team All-ACC
Gavin Eddy, SP, California
Jacob Jarrell, DH/UT, Clemson
Tate Mckee, SP, Georgia Tech
Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami
Rob Evans, SP, Miami
Alex Sosa, C, Miami
Derek Williams, OF, Miami
Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina
Rett Johnson, OF, NC State
Luke Nixon, 2B, NC State
Mark Quatrani, C, Notre Dame
Caden Dulin, SS, Pitt
Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford
AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia
Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech
Kade Lewis, 1B, Wake Forest
Third Team All-ACC
A.J. Colarusso, SP, Boston College
Nick Wang, 1B, Boston College
Nate Savoie, OF, Clemson
John Abraham, RP, Florida State
Trey Beard, SP, Florida State
Brayden Dowd, OF, Florida State
Bayram Hot, 3B, Louisville
Gavin Gallaher, 2B, North Carolina
Ryan Lynch, SP, North Carolina
Macon Winslow, C, North Carolina
Ty Head, OF, NC State
Sherman Johnson, 3B, NC State
Eric Becker, SS, Virginia
Luke Costello, OF, Wake Forest
Dalton Wentz, 3B, Wake Forest
Javar Williams, OF, Wake Forest
All-Freshman Team
Luke Gallo, 3B, Boston College
Jett Kenady, SS, California
Brandon Bennett, RP, Clemson
Danny Nelson, RP, Clemson
John Stuetzer, OF, Florida State
Griffin Crain, OF, Louisville
Alonzo Alvarez, DH/UT, Miami
Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina
Rett Johnson, OF, NC State
Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford
Ethan Ball, 2B, Virginia Tech
Evan Jones, RP, Wake Forest
17 players on the Third Team due to a tie in the voting