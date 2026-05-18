Gracia, Becker earn ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball duo of AJ Gracia and Eric Becker were recognized as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference postseason accolades, the league office announced on Monday (May 18).

Gracia garnered second team All-ACC honors as an outfielder, while Becker landed on the third team as a shortstop. The 2026 season marks the third time that Gracia has been named to an All-ACC team. Becker was also named to the third team in 2025.

In his first year as a Cavalier, Gracia batted .330 (63-for-191) with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs. The junior led UVA in batting average (.330), slugging percentage (.613), on-base percentage (.469), home runs (14) and total bases (117).

Despite missing 13 games in the heart of the season due to an upper-body injury, Becker batted .321 (53-for-165) with seven home runs and 39 RBIs. The junior led all Cavalier batters with 14 doubles and 16 hit by pitches.

Player of the Year: Tague Davis, Louisville

Pitcher of the Year: Wes Mendes, Florida State

Defensive Player of the Year: Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech

Freshman of the Year: Caden Glauber, North Carolina

Coach of the Year: James Ramsey, Georgia Tech

First Team All-ACC

Wes Mendes, SP, Florida State

Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech

Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Carson Kerce, SS, Georgia Tech

Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Ryan Zuckerman, 3B, Georgia Tech

Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville

Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina

Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina

Owen Hull, OF, North Carolina

Jake Schaffner, SS, North Carolina

Jack Radel, SP, Notre Dame

Bino Watters, DH/UT, Notre Dame

Lorenzo Carrier, OF, Pitt

Chris Levonas, SP, Wake Forest

Second Team All-ACC

Gavin Eddy, SP, California

Jacob Jarrell, DH/UT, Clemson

Tate Mckee, SP, Georgia Tech

Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami

Rob Evans, SP, Miami

Alex Sosa, C, Miami

Derek Williams, OF, Miami

Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina

Rett Johnson, OF, NC State

Luke Nixon, 2B, NC State

Mark Quatrani, C, Notre Dame

Caden Dulin, SS, Pitt

Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford

AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech

Kade Lewis, 1B, Wake Forest

Third Team All-ACC

A.J. Colarusso, SP, Boston College

Nick Wang, 1B, Boston College

Nate Savoie, OF, Clemson

John Abraham, RP, Florida State

Trey Beard, SP, Florida State

Brayden Dowd, OF, Florida State

Bayram Hot, 3B, Louisville

Gavin Gallaher, 2B, North Carolina

Ryan Lynch, SP, North Carolina

Macon Winslow, C, North Carolina

Ty Head, OF, NC State

Sherman Johnson, 3B, NC State

Eric Becker, SS, Virginia

Luke Costello, OF, Wake Forest

Dalton Wentz, 3B, Wake Forest

Javar Williams, OF, Wake Forest

All-Freshman Team

Luke Gallo, 3B, Boston College

Jett Kenady, SS, California

Brandon Bennett, RP, Clemson

Danny Nelson, RP, Clemson

John Stuetzer, OF, Florida State

Griffin Crain, OF, Louisville

Alonzo Alvarez, DH/UT, Miami

Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina

Rett Johnson, OF, NC State

Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford

Ethan Ball, 2B, Virginia Tech

Evan Jones, RP, Wake Forest

17 players on the Third Team due to a tie in the voting