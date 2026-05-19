Reed Fujan Named Associate Head Swim Coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia swimming & diving head coach Todd DeSorbo announced the hiring of Reed Fujan as an associate head coach.

Fujan was an associate head coach at Louisville for the past three years after serving in the same role at Alabama for three years.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Reed Fujan to our program,” DeSorbo said. “Reed has built an outstanding reputation at Louisville as both a coach and a recruiter, and his passion for developing elite swimmers is exactly what we look for on our staff. He shares the same values and commitment to excellence that have helped us build this program into what it is today. Our student-athletes are going to benefit tremendously from his experience, and I think he’s going to fit in seamlessly with our culture here at Virginia. We can’t wait to get to work.”

Fujan helped the Cardinals earn 49 All-America honors in his three seasons there. The Cardinal women were the team runners-up in the ACC in his first season, their best team finish in seven years. The women finished in the top eight of the NCAA championships each of his three season with the men in the top 15.

Fujan helped the Crimson Tide women earn their highest finish at the NCAA Championships in program history in 2022, taking fourth place with a school-record 288 points, after finishing fifth in 2020-21. The men and women combined to earn 20 medals at the 2021 SEC Championships, including 10 golds. During Fujan's first season with the Alabama staff, the Tide enjoyed phenomenal success, qualifying 24 student-athletes for the NCAA Championships, earning 57 All-America honors, winning a league-best nine SEC titles, setting SEC records in four events, and breaking 23 school records over the five days of the SEC Championships.

Prior to his stint with Alabama, Fujan, a 2017 Notre Dame graduate, served as a volunteer assistant at Indiana. The Hoosiers won their second consecutive Big Ten Championship and finished third at the NCAA Championships while Fujan was part of the staff. Fujan went on to serve as head coach of St. John's University swimming and diving during the 2018-19 season.

Fujan was a student-athlete at Notre Dame, serving as co-captain for the swim team his senior season. A two-time Academic All-ACC honoree, he earned a degree in management consulting in 2017. A three-time All-American, he clocked the second-fastest 200 freestyle time in Notre Dame history during his career. He earned the Irish's Most Improved award and the Charles Blanchard award as a sophomore.

A native of Byron, Minn., Fujan was a three-time Minnesota state champion while competing for the Rochester Swim Club Orcas. He earned the team's most valuable award from 2010-13.

“I want to thank Todd DeSorbo and the staff for the opportunity to be part of one of the best programs in the world,” Fujan said. “From the outside, it’s clear this team knows how to work hard and have fun, and that balance seems to be a big part of their success. I’m excited to get to Charlottesville and get to work. Go Hoos!”