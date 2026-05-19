Hoos in Seventh Heaven After Latest NCAA Title

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — At the University of Virginia, the race is on for No. 8.

In all, teams representing UVA Athletics have captured 37 NCAA titles. Three of those programs—men’s lacrosse, men’s tennis and men’s soccer—have won seven championships apiece. (Women’s swimming has won six NCAA titles.)

With the 2026-27 school year will come an opportunity for each of those programs to secure an eighth crown. Don’t bet against men’s tennis, which is expected to return most of its lineup next season.

“We are 100% going to go for it next year,” Stiles Brockett said Tuesday afternoon at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Brockett, a sophomore, was one of the starters on the fourth-seeded UVA team that rallied to defeat second-seeded Texas for the NCAA championship Sunday in Athens, Ga.

At the Cavaliers’ celebratory dinner Sunday night, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, Igdalias Mendez, looked to the future, Brockett said.

“He was like, ‘Obviously this is amazing, and we’re going to enjoy this for a little while. But the goal is to go right back and go win another one, because that's just the winning tradition here.’ And that's the mentality.”

A culture of greatness passed from generation to generation. pic.twitter.com/UIcjWKnK7q — Virginia Men's Tennis (@UVAMensTennis) May 19, 2026

The title was the Wahoos’ third under head coach Andres Pedroso, who also guided them to the top in 2022 and ’23.

His first two championship teams, Pedroso recalled Tuesday, posted a string of convincing wins in the NCAA tournament. “And then this year these guys had to resurrect themselves and soul search and just go into really dark places to find ways to win in the middle of matches,” he said.

Against Columbia in the second round, Virginia dropped the doubles point and then lost five of the six first sets in singles.

Against South Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen, UVA lost five first sets in singles. In the semifinals against ACC champion Wake Forest, Virginia lost the doubles point and five of the first six sets in singles.

In the championship match against Texas, UVA dropped the doubles point again and then lost three first sets in singles.

None of that fazed the Wahoos, who edged Wake 4-3 and then rallied to defeat Texas by the same score.

“It’s just one comeback after the other, so this one’s really fulfilling,” Pedroso said.

None of the individual comebacks was more dramatic than top-ranked Dylan Dietrich’s in No. 1 singles Sunday. With the teams tied 3-3, all eyes at the University of Georgia’s Magill Tennis Complex were on the match between Dietrich, a junior from Switzerland, and Texas senior Sebastian Gorzny, who’s ranked No. 3 nationally.

Dietrich had dreamed of such a moment, where he’d have a chance to clinch a championship for the Cavaliers, but it started to feel like a nightmare, he said Tuesday, for a while in the decisive third set.

Gorzny led 3-1 and was serving at 40-40 in the fifth game. On the other side of the net, Dietrich grasped the magnitude of the moment.

“I try to focus just point after point, but it's easier said than done,” Dietrich said. “In the moment it felt like that point might be the whole match, that might be the last chance I will get in the third set to break him back, because he was serving great.”

Throughout the whole third set, Pedroso said Tuesday, “I was praying Hail Marys. I was praying Hail Marys the entire third set.”

He smiled. “And she came through.”

Dietrich won the deuce point to cut Gorzny’s lead to 3-2, then took four of the next five games to clinch the victory for the Hoos. Other winners in singles for Virginia were sophomores Keegan Rice and Jangjung Kim at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, and Brockett at No. 5.

He benefited from some luck late in his match, Dietrich said, “but I feel like we’ve earned that luck over the year. We’ve worked hard and hung in there every point and gave ourselves the best chance to win.”