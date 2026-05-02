Cavaliers Advance to ACC Title Game with 15-10 Victory Over Top-Seeded Notre Dame

HOW IT HAPPENED

Amid UVA’s 10-man ride, Marek erased what could have been an Irish goal from close range on their first possession before McCabe Millon’s skip pass landed in the crosse of Colsey, who buried a lefty shot from the wing. On his first career shift, midfielder Brayden Lahey found Sunderland to extend the Cavaliers’ lead to 2-0 nearly four minutes in. The Irish scored three of the next four goals, including back-to-back strikes by attackman Josh Yago (2g, 1a), to knot the score 3-3. After McCabe Millon assisted Colsey on the game’s opening goal, Colsey returned the favor to give the Wahoos a 4-3 lead by the close of the first.

Upon UND tying the score [4-4] a little more than five minutes into the second, Marek exited the game for three minutes after Yago’s shot ricocheted off Marek’s leg. With Marek on the sideline being examined by the UVA sports medicine staff, reserve netminder Troy Capstraw filled in for the next three minutes. A minute later while the Cavaliers were man-up, Brendan Millon’s first goal of the evening broke a 4-4 tie, and UVA did not relinquish the lead the rest of the way. Millon’s goal ignited a 5-1 UVA run to close out the half, at which point the Cavaliers led 9-5.

With the help of Marek and five UND turnovers in the third quarter, the Irish were unable to mount a second-half comeback. UVA midfielder and team captain Joey Terenzi (1g, 1a) provided a huge lift for the Hoos midway through the third, when he impressively reeled in a pass from Duenkel through heavy traffic on the crease and buried his 13th goal of the season.

UND scored the first two goals of the fourth to trim Virginia’s lead to 12-9, but when Brendan Millon fed Sunderland and he buried his fourth goal of the game with 10:19 remaining, the Irish’s momentum began to fade. The Cavaliers closed out the contest by claiming three of the last four goals, including a near full-field goal by defenseman from Tommy Snyder while the Irish attempted to apply maximum pressure during Virginia’s clear with under 3:30 to play.