Cavaliers Advance to ACC Title Game with 15-10 Victory Over Top-Seeded Notre Dame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No. 4 seed Virginia (9-6) took the lead for good in the second quarter and surrendered consecutive goals only once in a 15-10 win over top-seeded Notre Dame (10-2) in the first semifinal of the 2026 Allstate ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship on Friday evening (May 1) at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The victory marked Virginia’s second win over a No. 1-ranked Notre Dame team this season and just the second time in program history the Cavaliers have defeated the top-ranked team in the USILA coaches poll twice in the same season.
With the win, Virginia advances to its 18th all-time ACC Championship title game, which is scheduled for Sunday (May 3) at noon on ACC Network and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM). The Cavaliers will face No. 2 seed North Carolina (12-3), which defeated No. 3 seed Syracuse (11-5), 12-10, in Friday’s second semifinal game.
IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS 🏆— The ACC (@theACC) May 2, 2026
See you Sunday as we crown the 2026 Allstate ACC Men’s Lacrosse Champion!
🥍 https://t.co/ZjLDTSUEcQ pic.twitter.com/53gULzCtdG
Virginia’s balanced offensive attack produced throughout as five Cavaliers recorded at least four points. ACC Freshman of the Year Brendan Millon (3g, 2a) finished with a game-high five points, while his older brother McCabe Millon (2g, 2a), Truitt Sunderland (4g), Ryan Colsey (2g, 2a) and Ryan Duenkel (2g, 2a) recorded four points each.
🎟️ Ticket punched to the ACC Championship 🏆#GoHoos🔸⚔️🔹 pic.twitter.com/dOHWQIsRcF— Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) May 2, 2026
UVA netminder Jake Marek (8-5,) dazzled in net when it mattered most. In addition to stopping multiple point-blank looks for the Fighting Irish, he finished with 12 saves, including five in the fourth quarter.
ACC Championship bound Jake Marek:#GoHoos🔸⚔️🔹 pic.twitter.com/EruFvSBYdI— Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) May 1, 2026