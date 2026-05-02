Virginia Downs Saint Francis to Advance to NCAA Second Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia women's tennis team (22-5) won 4-0 over Saint Francis (16-9) on Saturday (May 2) to advance to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Virginia will square off next against No. 22 Washington (20-5) at home on Sunday, May 3, at 1 p.m. in the second round. Admission is free.

No. 10 Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang began the action with a dominant 6-0 win on the top doubles court, then No. 25 Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas clinched the doubles point for the Cavaliers with a 6-1 victory on court two.

Sophomore Genis Salas kicked off singles play with a 6-0, 6-1 win on court five before fifth-year Melodie Collard grew Virginia's lead to 3-0 with her 6-1, 6-3 win on four. No. 84 Kaitlyn Rolls clinched the victory for the Cavaliers with her 6-0, 6-1 victory on two.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is the No. 7 seed in the tournament and the No. 7 team in the ITA team rankings.

The Cavaliers are 1-0 all-time against Saint Francis.

Collard and Yang improve to 19-7 on the top court.

Genis Salas and Xu are 17-5 on doubles court two with wins in their last seven completed matches.

Rolls leads the Cavaliers with a 17-5 record in dual matches along with a 28-9 record overall.

Genis Salas is 10-8 in dual match play on courts two through six.

Collard improves to 15-2 this spring and has won her last eleven completed matches.

SECOND ROUND MATCH INFORMATION

Admission is free.

The match will be covered in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Cast on their YouTube.

Individual court streams will also be available on VirginiaSports.com.

Live scoring will be available for the match.

The winner of the Charlottesville Regional will take on the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional.

#7 Virginia 4, Saint Francis 0

Singles competition

1. #65 Vivian Yang (VA) vs. Dasha Chichkina (SFU) 6-2, 5-2 UF

2. #84 Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) def. Kelly Dowuona (SFU) 6-0, 6-1

3. #119 Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Gabriela Almanza (SFU) 6-2, 2-4 UF

4. Melodie Collard (VA) def. Helena Lynn (SFU) 6-1, 6-3

5. Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Reagen Mangan (SFU) 6-0, 6-1

6. Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) vs. Morgan Tuffs (SFU) 6-1, 4-3 UF

Doubles competition

1. #10 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Dasha Chichkina/Helena Lynn (SFU) 6-0

2. #25 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Kelly Dowuona/Emma Marais (SFU) 6-1

3. Kaitlyn Rolls/Meggie Navarro (VA) vs. Gabriela Almanza/Reagen Mangan (SFU) 5-1 UF

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (5,4,2)

T-1:33 A-152