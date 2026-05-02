Virginia Eyes ACC Title in Sunday Showdown with North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — One win away from its 20th ACC title and eighth ACC Tournament crown, No. 4 seed Virginia (9-6) clashes with No. 2 seed North Carolina (12-3) in the 2026 Allstate ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship final on Sunday (May 3).

Opening faceoff from American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) is set for noon on ACC Network and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).

In the regular-season meeting between the two rivals on April 18, the Tar Heels edged the Cavaliers 16-15 in overtime at Klöckner Stadium.

A WIN FOR THE CAVALIERS WOULD...

Be UVA's 20th overall ACC championship, with its most recent coming in 2022, when the Cavaliers shared the title with Notre Dame, when the league's champion was determined by regular-season finish.

Mark UVA's eighth ACC Tournament crown and first since 2019, when it defeated Notre Dame 10-4 at Klöckner Stadium. UVA won ACC Tournament titles in 1997, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2006, 2010 and 2019.

Improve their all-time ACC Tournament record to 25-21, dating back to the event's inception in 1989. In 45 tournament games played, UVA has scored 492 goals, while its opponents have totaled 483.

Be UVA's first-ever win over Carolina in the ACC championship game. The Cavaliers have dropped all four title games with the Tar Heels (1990, 1994, 1996 and 2013).