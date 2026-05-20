Cody Gougler Named Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams announced today (May 20) Cody Gougler has joined the department as the deputy athletics director for external operations.

Gougler arrives at UVA after spending the last five years at Boise State as the deputy athletic director for external affairs and BroncoPro chief administrative officer.

Gougler replaces Tyler Jones, who accepted the deputy athletics director, chief operating officer position at Stanford in April.

In his role at UVA, Gougler will manage external units, including ticket sales and operations, strategic communications, marketing and fan engagement, creative services, video services, and broadcast and event production as well as lead revenue generation and front office operations.

“Cody is a gifted leader, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” Williams said. “He brings a strategic mindset, a competitive drive and an innovative approach that will have an immediate impact. Cody’s expertise in revenue generation, roster and cap management, and contract negotiations is especially meaningful in today’s evolving landscape. Virginia Athletics will benefit greatly from his leadership.”

He will serve as primary day-to-day contact for the department’s multimedia rights holder, Virginia Sports Properties and serve on the University Licensing Committee. Gougler will serve as the sport supervisor for the Cavalier football program.

“I am incredibly grateful to Dr. Carla Williams for this opportunity and excited to join the outstanding team on Grounds at Virginia,” Gougler said. “I look forward to fostering strong relationships across the department and community as we position Virginia as the model for competitive excellence in the future of college athletics. Go Hoos!”

At Boise State, Gougler managed fundraising, ticketing, marketing, business development and revenue innovation, Boise State NIL, communications, content creation and the athletic department’s relationship with Bronco Sports Properties. Gougler directed all roster and cap management for Boise State Athletics and cultivated new revenue generation opportunities and business development while overseeing the Broncos’ external team. Gougler was a member of leadership and senior staff teams and served as the primary sport administrator for men’s basketball.

Prior to Boise State, Gougler served four years at Baylor as the associate athletic director, resource development (2019-21) and assistant athletic director, Bear foundation (2017-19). He worked three years at Air Force, serving as assistant athletic director, development (2016-17) and assistant director, development (2015-16). Gougler began his athletics career at Southeastern Louisiana University as an assistant director, development from 2013-15.

Gougler earned his undergraduate degree in sports management from Southeastern Louisiana University in 2013. He added his MBA from Southeastern Louisiana in 2014.

Commenting on Cody Gougler

“Difficult to put into words the impact Cody had on our team and those he served. Most importantly, I am forever grateful for the last 10 years of working together and our friendship. Virginia is getting a relentless worker with integrity who will elevate the fan and student-athlete experience while driving revenue in this new era of college athletics. He embodies what it means to be a servant leader. I wish him and Kelsey many blessings ahead in their next chapter.” - Jeramiah Dickey, Director of Athletics, Boise State University