James Wins Second NCAA Regional, Cavaliers AdvanceJames Wins Second NCAA Regional, Cavaliers Advance

James Wins Second NCAA Regional, Cavaliers Advance

by Scott Fitzgerald

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Senior Ben James recorded the lowest 54-hole total in NCAA Regional history and Virginia men’s golf shared the team title with Pepperdine at the 2026 NCAA Winston-Salem Regional. The Cavaliers advance to NCAA Championships for a school-record, fourth-straight year.

After a final round of 65 on Wednesday (May 20), James’ 54-hole total of 194 was the lowest ever by an NCAA DI golfer at a regional. It broke his own NCAA record of 196 set back at the 2023 Las Vegas Regional and at 19-under was one stroke off matching his NCAA relation to par mark of 20-under. According to CollegeGolfData.com, James is the 13th men’s golfer ever to win multiple NCAA Regionals – 2023 Las Vegas Regional and 2026 Winston-Salem Regional.

Virginia (-36), Pepperdine (-36), Ole Miss (-31), Southern California (-27) and Mississippi State (-26) all advanced to the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, Calif. later this month. Pepperdine overcame a six-shot deficit to earn a share of the team championship after a final round 269.

Graduate student Paul Chang continued a red-hot closing stretch to the season with his fourth top 10 finish in the last five events. He fired three-straight, 68s to finish in a tie for fifth at 9-under. Senior Bryan Lee rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in the top 20 with a T-14 finish. He was 6-under for the tournament and closed with a 1-over 72 on Wednesday.

Additional Notes

  • Virginia won its first ever NCAA Regional title and has finished either first or second in each of the last three regionals.
  • A Cavalier individual has won an NCAA Regional in three of the last four years – Ben James (2023 Las Vegas Regional), Paul Chang (2025 Reno Regional) and Ben James (2026 Winston-Salem Regional).
  • Virginia has won six tournaments during the 2025-26 season, the most in school history.
  • UVA’s 54-hole score of 816 at Bermuda Run Country Club is tied for the 7th lowest score in NCAA Regional history.
  • As a team, the Cavaliers were one shot of matching the program’s 54-hole NCAA Regional scoring record of 815 established at the 2023 Las Vegas Regional. This week’s performance was also the school’s second-best score in relation to par (-36) at an NCAA Regional.
  • For James, the win was his seventh of his UVA career, tying Ben Kohles (2008-2012) for the most in program history.

UP NEXT

Virginia will play in its fourth-straight NCAA Championship at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. (May 29-June 3).

LEADERBOARD

PL

TEAM

RD 1

RD 2

RD 3

TOTAL

TO PAR

T1.

Virginia

271

270

275

816

-36

T1.

Pepperdine

273

274

269

816

-36

3.

Ole Miss

278

269

274

821

-31

4.

Southern California

278

279

268

825

-11

5.

Mississippi State

278

272

276

826

-18

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6.

Houston

287

278

269

834

-18

7.

NC State

287

275

273

835

-17

8.

Wake Forest

278

286

276

840

-12

9.

Georgia Tech

283

298

267

848

-4

10.

Kentucky

280

290

280

850

-2

11.

Richmond

293

280

286

859

+7

12.

Little Rock

298

280

286

864

+12

13.

Presbyterian

290

290

293

873

+21

14.

Navy

295

284

297

876

+24

*Top five teams advance to NCAA Championships

VIRGINIA

PL.

TEAM

RD 1

RD 2

RD 3

TOTAL

TO PAR

1.

Ben James

66

63

65

194

-19

T5.

Paul Chang

68

68

68

204

-9

T14.

Bryan Lee

68

67

72

207

-6

T33

Michael Lee

69

72

72

213

E

T47.

Josh Duangmanee

70

76

70

216

+3

 