WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Senior Ben James recorded the lowest 54-hole total in NCAA Regional history and Virginia men’s golf shared the team title with Pepperdine at the 2026 NCAA Winston-Salem Regional. The Cavaliers advance to NCAA Championships for a school-record, fourth-straight year.
After a final round of 65 on Wednesday (May 20), James’ 54-hole total of 194 was the lowest ever by an NCAA DI golfer at a regional. It broke his own NCAA record of 196 set back at the 2023 Las Vegas Regional and at 19-under was one stroke off matching his NCAA relation to par mark of 20-under. According to CollegeGolfData.com, James is the 13th men’s golfer ever to win multiple NCAA Regionals – 2023 Las Vegas Regional and 2026 Winston-Salem Regional.
Virginia (-36), Pepperdine (-36), Ole Miss (-31), Southern California (-27) and Mississippi State (-26) all advanced to the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, Calif. later this month. Pepperdine overcame a six-shot deficit to earn a share of the team championship after a final round 269.
Graduate student Paul Chang continued a red-hot closing stretch to the season with his fourth top 10 finish in the last five events. He fired three-straight, 68s to finish in a tie for fifth at 9-under. Senior Bryan Lee rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in the top 20 with a T-14 finish. He was 6-under for the tournament and closed with a 1-over 72 on Wednesday.
Additional Notes
- Virginia won its first ever NCAA Regional title and has finished either first or second in each of the last three regionals.
- A Cavalier individual has won an NCAA Regional in three of the last four years – Ben James (2023 Las Vegas Regional), Paul Chang (2025 Reno Regional) and Ben James (2026 Winston-Salem Regional).
- Virginia has won six tournaments during the 2025-26 season, the most in school history.
- UVA’s 54-hole score of 816 at Bermuda Run Country Club is tied for the 7th lowest score in NCAA Regional history.
- As a team, the Cavaliers were one shot of matching the program’s 54-hole NCAA Regional scoring record of 815 established at the 2023 Las Vegas Regional. This week’s performance was also the school’s second-best score in relation to par (-36) at an NCAA Regional.
- For James, the win was his seventh of his UVA career, tying Ben Kohles (2008-2012) for the most in program history.
UP NEXT
Virginia will play in its fourth-straight NCAA Championship at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. (May 29-June 3).
LEADERBOARD
|
PL
|
TEAM
|
RD 1
|
RD 2
|
RD 3
|
TOTAL
|
TO PAR
|
T1.
|
Virginia
|
271
|
270
|
275
|
816
|
-36
|
T1.
|
Pepperdine
|
273
|
274
|
269
|
816
|
-36
|
3.
|
Ole Miss
|
278
|
269
|
274
|
821
|
-31
|
4.
|
Southern California
|
278
|
279
|
268
|
825
|
-11
|
5.
|
Mississippi State
|
278
|
272
|
276
|
826
|
-18
|
---
|
---------------------------
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
6.
|
Houston
|
287
|
278
|
269
|
834
|
-18
|
7.
|
NC State
|
287
|
275
|
273
|
835
|
-17
|
8.
|
Wake Forest
|
278
|
286
|
276
|
840
|
-12
|
9.
|
Georgia Tech
|
283
|
298
|
267
|
848
|
-4
|
10.
|
Kentucky
|
280
|
290
|
280
|
850
|
-2
|
11.
|
Richmond
|
293
|
280
|
286
|
859
|
+7
|
12.
|
Little Rock
|
298
|
280
|
286
|
864
|
+12
|
13.
|
Presbyterian
|
290
|
290
|
293
|
873
|
+21
|
14.
|
Navy
|
295
|
284
|
297
|
876
|
+24
*Top five teams advance to NCAA Championships
VIRGINIA
|
PL.
|
TEAM
|
RD 1
|
RD 2
|
RD 3
|
TOTAL
|
TO PAR
|
1.
|
66
|
63
|
65
|
194
|
-19
|
T5.
|
68
|
68
|
68
|
204
|
-9
|
T14.
|
68
|
67
|
72
|
207
|
-6
|
T33
|
69
|
72
|
72
|
213
|
E
|
T47.
|
70
|
76
|
70
|
216
|
+3