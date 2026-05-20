WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Senior Ben James recorded the lowest 54-hole total in NCAA Regional history and Virginia men’s golf shared the team title with Pepperdine at the 2026 NCAA Winston-Salem Regional. The Cavaliers advance to NCAA Championships for a school-record, fourth-straight year.

After a final round of 65 on Wednesday (May 20), James’ 54-hole total of 194 was the lowest ever by an NCAA DI golfer at a regional. It broke his own NCAA record of 196 set back at the 2023 Las Vegas Regional and at 19-under was one stroke off matching his NCAA relation to par mark of 20-under. According to CollegeGolfData.com, James is the 13th men’s golfer ever to win multiple NCAA Regionals – 2023 Las Vegas Regional and 2026 Winston-Salem Regional.

Virginia (-36), Pepperdine (-36), Ole Miss (-31), Southern California (-27) and Mississippi State (-26) all advanced to the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, Calif. later this month. Pepperdine overcame a six-shot deficit to earn a share of the team championship after a final round 269.

Graduate student Paul Chang continued a red-hot closing stretch to the season with his fourth top 10 finish in the last five events. He fired three-straight, 68s to finish in a tie for fifth at 9-under. Senior Bryan Lee rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in the top 20 with a T-14 finish. He was 6-under for the tournament and closed with a 1-over 72 on Wednesday.

Additional Notes

Virginia won its first ever NCAA Regional title and has finished either first or second in each of the last three regionals.

A Cavalier individual has won an NCAA Regional in three of the last four years – Ben James (2023 Las Vegas Regional), Paul Chang (2025 Reno Regional) and Ben James (2026 Winston-Salem Regional).

Virginia has won six tournaments during the 2025-26 season, the most in school history.

UVA’s 54-hole score of 816 at Bermuda Run Country Club is tied for the 7 th lowest score in NCAA Regional history.

lowest score in NCAA Regional history. As a team, the Cavaliers were one shot of matching the program’s 54-hole NCAA Regional scoring record of 815 established at the 2023 Las Vegas Regional. This week’s performance was also the school’s second-best score in relation to par (-36) at an NCAA Regional.

For James, the win was his seventh of his UVA career, tying Ben Kohles (2008-2012) for the most in program history.

UP NEXT

Virginia will play in its fourth-straight NCAA Championship at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. (May 29-June 3).

LEADERBOARD

PL TEAM RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 TOTAL TO PAR T1. Virginia 271 270 275 816 -36 T1. Pepperdine 273 274 269 816 -36 3. Ole Miss 278 269 274 821 -31 4. Southern California 278 279 268 825 -11 5. Mississippi State 278 272 276 826 -18 --- --------------------------- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- 6. Houston 287 278 269 834 -18 7. NC State 287 275 273 835 -17 8. Wake Forest 278 286 276 840 -12 9. Georgia Tech 283 298 267 848 -4 10. Kentucky 280 290 280 850 -2 11. Richmond 293 280 286 859 +7 12. Little Rock 298 280 286 864 +12 13. Presbyterian 290 290 293 873 +21 14. Navy 295 284 297 876 +24

*Top five teams advance to NCAA Championships

VIRGINIA