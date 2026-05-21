Virginia to Compete in the First College Swimming League Season

AUSTIN, Texas — The College Swimming League (CSL) today announced that the University of Virginia will compete in its inaugural season as one of the league’s participating institutions. UVA joins a field of top NCAA programs in the CSL’s debut.

Virginia is the first of the 12 teams that will be competing in the CSL to be announced by the league.

The College Swimming League is a new league looking to revolutionize college swimming with high-octane, fan-focused competition. The inaugural season features a six-match regular season and a two-match postseason in a four-team format, with each participating institution competing in two regular-season matches with 14 men and 14 women per team.

CSL matches will count toward NCAA Championship qualification, and the meets themselves will count toward NCAA dual-meet requirements.

“UVA is one of the marquee names in college swimming, and adding them to our inaugural season says a lot about where this league is headed,” said CSL CEO Robert Kent. They bring a championship pedigree, a passionate fanbase, and a standard of excellence that will push every program around them. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them.”

The season kicks off in the fall of 2026. Further details, including schedules and the other teams competing, will be released at a later date.

Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo "knows how to get his swimmers ready to compete at the highest level,” said CSL COO Kyle Sockwell. “The UVA women have proven it with six straight NCAA team titles, and the men’s program is building real momentum of its own. Programs like this set the standard our league was built to showcase, and we’re proud to have UVA competing in our inaugural season.”