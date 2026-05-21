Cecil, Hardeman Named To U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team Roster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Defender Pearl Cecil and midfielder Jordyn Hardeman of the Virginia women’s soccer team have been named to the roster for the U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team for upcoming friendlies, U.S. Soccer announced on Thursday (May 21).



The team will travel to Frankfurt, Germany, from May 31-June 10 for a training camp and two matches against the hosts. The matches will take place on June 5 and 9 at the DFB Campus, Germany’s National Training Center in Frankfurt.



Cecil and Hardeman are two of five players on the roster with previous experience in the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Hardeman was on the 2024 squad that claimed a third place finish, while Cecil was on the 2025 squad.



The U.S. U-19 WNT has played five international matches this year – three in Portugal and two in Argentina – and has compiled a record of 4W-0L-1D.



Eighteen players on this roster were born in 2007, and two were born in 2008. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006, are age-eligible for the upcoming 2026 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in Poland, meaning all 20 players in camp are training and playing for a shot at that tournament.