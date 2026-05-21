Five Cavaliers Named USILA All-AmericansFive Cavaliers Named USILA All-Americans

Five Cavaliers Named USILA All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Five University of Virginia men’s lacrosse players earned All-America honors from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA), the organization announced Thursday afternoon (May 21). 

Virginia attackman McCabe Millon was named to the second team, while his younger brother Brendan Millon and Ryan Colsey were named third-team selections. 

Additionally, Hudson Hausmann (midfield) and John Schroter (defense) garnered honorable mention accolades. 

Players selected for the All-America teams were nominated by their coach and then received votes from the All-American Committee. For a full list of All-Americans, click here. 

The USILA also announced its individual postseason award winners.

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Lt. Raymond J. Enners Outstanding Player of the Year: Aidan Maguire, Duke, SSDM, Senior 
Lt. Col. JI Turnbull Outstanding Attackman: Joey Spallina, Syracuse, ATT, Senior 
Lt. j.g. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Co-Outstanding Midfielder: Brady Wambach, North Carolina, FO, Junior 
Lt. j.g. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Co-Outstanding Midfielder: Evan Plunkett, Army, MID, Senior 
William C. Schmeisser Defensive Player of the Year: Shawn Lyght, Notre Dame, DEF, Junior 
Ensign C. Markland Kelly Jr. Co-Outstanding Goalie: Sean Byrne, Army, GOAL, Senior 
Ensign C. Markland Kelly Jr. Co-Outstanding Goalie: Ryan Croddick, Princeton, GOAL, Senior