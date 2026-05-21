Five Cavaliers Named USILA All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Five University of Virginia men’s lacrosse players earned All-America honors from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA), the organization announced Thursday afternoon (May 21).

Virginia attackman McCabe Millon was named to the second team, while his younger brother Brendan Millon and Ryan Colsey were named third-team selections.

Additionally, Hudson Hausmann (midfield) and John Schroter (defense) garnered honorable mention accolades.

Players selected for the All-America teams were nominated by their coach and then received votes from the All-American Committee. For a full list of All-Americans, click here.

The USILA also announced its individual postseason award winners.