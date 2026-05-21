Simmonds Called Up to Jamaica Men’s National Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Former Cavalier standout forward Nicholas Simmonds has been called up to the Jamaica men’s national team, the Jamaica Football Federation announced Thursday (May 21).

Simmonds receives his first full national team call up as Jamaica prepares to compete in the Unity Cup (May 26-30). The Valley, home to Charlton Athletic FC (London, England), will host a revamped four-nation tournament including Jamaica, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and India.

A MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist and first-team All-American, Simmonds led the Cavaliers with 10 goals as a freshman in 2025. He led the ACC with seven goals in league play and his 10 goals on the season were the most of any freshman from a power conference.

Simmonds became the 11th Cavalier to sign a Generation adidas/Project-40 contract at the end of the season and was selected third overall by FC Dallas in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. He has been named to the FC Dallas squad eight times this season while making three appearances and one start.