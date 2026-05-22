LONDON – Three members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are representing the United States at the AP Race London International 2026, being held May 23-25 at the London Aquatics Center in the United Kingdom.

Sophomore Anna Moesch and freshman Madi Mintenko are two of eight female swimmers selected for the U.S. contingent, and sophomore David King is one of eight men. Virginia assistant coach Marge Zagrobelny is serving as an assistant coach for Team USA.

The AP Race London meet is a new meet for the US to send swimmers under the official delegation. The meet will feature 850+ competitors from 40 nationalities. Sanctioned by AquaticsGB, this meet is recognized by World Aquatics, in which A & B times can be achieved to enter the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2026 in Beijing and World Aquatics Championships Budapest 2027

Heats start each day at 4:30 a.m., with Super Finals at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.