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Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Moesch, King Win Gold on Day One of AP Race London International

Anna Moesch won two golds while David King won a gold and a bronze on the opening day of the three-day competition in London, England

LONDON – Three members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are representing the United States at the AP Race London International 2026, being held May 23-25 at the London Aquatics Center in the United Kingdom.

Sophomore Anna Moesch and freshman Madi Mintenko are two of eight female swimmers selected for the U.S. contingent, and sophomore David King is one of eight men. Virginia assistant coach Marge Zagrobelny is serving as an assistant coach for Team USA. 

The meet will stream live on YouTube

The AP Race London meet is a new meet for the US to send swimmers under the official delegation. The meet will feature 850+ competitors from 40 nationalities. Sanctioned by AquaticsGB, this meet is recognized by World Aquatics, in which A & B times can be achieved to enter the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2026 in Beijing and World Aquatics Championships Budapest 2027

Heats start each day at 4:30 a.m., with Super Finals at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Saturday, May 23 Recap

The Cavaliers won two individual golds and two relay medals on the opening day of the competition. Anna Moesch won gold in the 50 Free with a 24.27, making her the eighth-fastest American of all time. David King took gold in the 200 Back (1:58.36). Moesch then anchored the 4x100m Medley Relay (splitting 52.30 in her freestyle leg) to gold while King led the men's 4x100m Free Relay to a bronze medal. Madi Mintenko placed sixth in the 400m Free (4:10.71)

Accepted Entries

Madi Mintenko: 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free
Anna Moesch: 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free
David King: 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Free

Event Schedule

Saturday, May 23

  • Women’s 400m Freestyle
  • Men’s 200m Backstroke
  • Women’s 50m Freestyle
  • Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay
  • Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Sunday, May 24

  • Women’s 200m Freestyle
  • Men’s 100m Freestyle
  • Women's 50 Fly
  • Mixed 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Monday, May 25

  • Women’s 100m Freestyle 
  • Women’s 100m Butterfly
  • Men’s 200m Freestyle
  • Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
  • Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay