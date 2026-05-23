Know Before You Go: Championship Weekend

The University of Virginia is proud to host the 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships this weekend at the Carl Smith Center, home of David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium.

Fans attending the event are encouraged to visit Championship Weekend Central and Scott Stadium A–Z for important information about parking, shuttle details, stadium policies, schedules, ticket information and more. Lacrosse fans are also encouraged to download the Virginia Sports mobile app, the ultimate companion for an enhanced gameday experience.

Championship Weekend begins Saturday (May 23) at noon with two Division I semifinal games. The action continues Sunday with the Division III national championship at noon, followed by the Division II title game at 4 p.m. For the 40th consecutive edition, Championship Weekend culminates with the Division I title game (1 p.m.) as a standalone finale on Memorial Day.