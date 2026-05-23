Know Before You Go: Championship WeekendKnow Before You Go: Championship Weekend

Know Before You Go: Championship Weekend

The 2026 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships will unfold over Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25) at Scott Stadium.

The University of Virginia is proud to host the 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships this weekend at the Carl Smith Center, home of David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium.

Fans attending the event are encouraged to visit Championship Weekend Central and Scott Stadium A–Z for important information about parking, shuttle details, stadium policies, schedules, ticket information and more. Lacrosse fans are also encouraged to download the Virginia Sports mobile app, the ultimate companion for an enhanced gameday experience.

Championship Weekend begins Saturday (May 23) at noon with two Division I semifinal games. The action continues Sunday with the Division III national championship at noon, followed by the Division II title game at 4 p.m. For the 40th consecutive edition, Championship Weekend culminates with the Division I title game (1 p.m.) as a standalone finale on Memorial Day.

2026 Championship Weekend Schedule

 
Day Date Game Matchup Time Network Live Stats
Saturday May 23 Division I Men's Semifinal (1) (1) Princeton vs. Duke Noon ESPN2 NCAA.com
    Division I Men's Semifinal (2) (2) Notre Dame vs. (6) Syracuse 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 NCAA.com
Sunday May 24 Division III Men's Final Tufts vs. RIT 12 p.m.  NCAA.com NCAA.com
    Division II Men's Final (1) Adelphi vs. (1) Tampa 4 p.m. NCAA.com NCAA.com
Monday May 25 Division I Men's Final TBD 1 p.m. ESPN NCAA.com

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Brackets

Saturday, May 23
8 a.m. Parking lots open
10 a.m. Fan Zone opens (Observatory Hill)
11 a.m. Gates and premium seating areas open
Noon (1) Princeton vs. Duke
2:30 p.m. (2) Notre Dame vs. (6) Syracuse
Sunday, May 24
8 a.m. Parking lots open
10 a.m. Fan Zone opens (Observatory Hill)
11 a.m. Gates and premium seating areas open
Noon Tufts vs. RIT
4 p.m. (1) Adelphi vs. (1) Tampa
Monday, May 25
8 a.m. Parking lots open
10 a.m. Fan Zone opens (Observatory Hill)
Noon Gates and premium seating areas open
1 p.m. Division I Final

SINGLE-DAY TICKETS
Single-day tickets for reserved seating are on sale through the NCAA's championship ticketing website.  PURCHASE SINGLE-DAY TICKETS →

Groups of 20 or more are eligible for a $5 discount. Fans interested in reserving group seating or receiving more information should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 434-924-8821.

NCAA Mobile Ticketing Guide Opens in a new window

Prepaid single-day parking passes are available for purchase in the Orange, Green and Yellow lots. All parking passes for the 2026 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships are digital.  PURCHASE PARKING →

PDF PARKING MAP →

Each parking pass is valid for one parking space only. Tailgates may not occupy additional parking spaces unless corresponding parking passes have been purchased. This policy will be strictly enforced.
Fans seeking a larger tailgate setup may reserve a designated tailgate space through REVELXP.com.

SHUTTLES
Shuttles for yellow (JPJ) and red (Fontaine) lots will run continuously.

MORE INFORMATION
For more information regarding parking and shuttles, visit Scott Stadium A–Z.

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PRESIDENT’S BOX (ALL-SESSION & SINGLE DAY)
All-session and single-day tickets for the President’s Box at Scott Stadium are available now, with pricing consistent for all ages. In addition to a premier lower-level view from midfield, the climate-controlled President’s Box offers an all-inclusive club space featuring beer, wine, soft drinks, water and a gameday buffet experience. Premium liquor selections will also be available for purchase. Parking is not included with President’s Box tickets.  PURCHASE PRESIDENT'S BOX SEATING →

SUITES (ALL-SESSION & SINGLE DAY)
All-session suites at Scott Stadium, which provide a private, premium viewing experience, are available for $10,500. Each suite includes 24 tickets and four parking passes in the Scott Stadium South Garage, with food and beverage service available for purchase. Fans interested in reserving a suite for Championship Weekend should email vafweb@virginia.edu to be added to the priority wait list.

PREMIUM LOGE SEATING (SINGLE DAY ONLY)
Loge seating is available in sections 301–302 and 329–330 is offered on a single-day basis. Seating options include drink rail seats, two-top tables, and four-top tables to accommodate a variety of group sizes. Drink rail and two-top configurations are sold in pairs, while four-top tables are sold in sets of four. Each loge purchase includes beverage delivery service as well as light refreshments, including water, popcorn, and candy, included in the ticket price.  PURCHASE PREMIUM LOGE SEATING →

NORTH END ZONE CABANAS (SINGLE DAY ONLY)
The concourse cabanas atop The Hill offer a semi-private group space designed to host up to 15 guests, making them ideal for client entertainment or group outings. Each cabana includes in-game and pre-order food and beverage capabilities, allowing for a fully customizable hospitality experience throughout the session. Cabanas are sold as a full-day package (not by individual game) and pricing varies by day.  PURCHASE NORTH END ZONE CABANA SEATING →

PREMIUM TAILGATES (ALL-SESSION & SINGLE DAY)
Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELXP, is proud to offer all-session and single-session premium tailgating packages for lacrosse fans. Tailgates will be located in multiple prime spaces, only steps away from Scott Stadium. This full-service experience provides end-to-end management of gameday logistics, including setup, equipment, and clean-up. For more details or to secure your full-service tailgate, visit REVELXP.com, or contact REVELXP at 434-300-5217 or virginia@revelxp.com. 

Fan Zone Hours