Know Before You Go: Championship Weekend

PRESIDENT’S BOX (ALL-SESSION & SINGLE DAY)
All-session and single-day tickets for the President’s Box at Scott Stadium are available now, with pricing consistent for all ages. In addition to a premier lower-level view from midfield, the climate-controlled President’s Box offers an all-inclusive club space featuring beer, wine, soft drinks, water and a gameday buffet experience. Premium liquor selections will also be available for purchase. Parking is not included with President’s Box tickets. PURCHASE PRESIDENT'S BOX SEATING →
SUITES (ALL-SESSION & SINGLE DAY)
All-session suites at Scott Stadium, which provide a private, premium viewing experience, are available for $10,500. Each suite includes 24 tickets and four parking passes in the Scott Stadium South Garage, with food and beverage service available for purchase. Fans interested in reserving a suite for Championship Weekend should email vafweb@virginia.edu to be added to the priority wait list.
PREMIUM LOGE SEATING (SINGLE DAY ONLY)
Loge seating is available in sections 301–302 and 329–330 is offered on a single-day basis. Seating options include drink rail seats, two-top tables, and four-top tables to accommodate a variety of group sizes. Drink rail and two-top configurations are sold in pairs, while four-top tables are sold in sets of four. Each loge purchase includes beverage delivery service as well as light refreshments, including water, popcorn, and candy, included in the ticket price. PURCHASE PREMIUM LOGE SEATING →
NORTH END ZONE CABANAS (SINGLE DAY ONLY)
The concourse cabanas atop The Hill offer a semi-private group space designed to host up to 15 guests, making them ideal for client entertainment or group outings. Each cabana includes in-game and pre-order food and beverage capabilities, allowing for a fully customizable hospitality experience throughout the session. Cabanas are sold as a full-day package (not by individual game) and pricing varies by day. PURCHASE NORTH END ZONE CABANA SEATING →