Cavaliers Close Second Round at NCAA Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia closed out the second round of competition at the 2026 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at the Omni LaCosta Resort in Carlsbad, Calif on Saturday (May 23).

The Cavaliers shot a combined 11-over 299 in the second round and sit tied for 20th place overall with a 36-hole score of 12-over 588 for the tournament. Stanford leads the tournament combining to shoot 12 under 564 after two rounds of competition.

Junior Jaclyn LaHa led the Cavaliers in the second round posting 1-under 71 with four birdies including one on her final hole of the day. LaHa is tied for 21st on the individual leaderboard for the tournament.

The Cavaliers will tee off in the third round on Sunday starting at 3:45 p.m. ET

Virginia is one of 30 teams competing for the NCAA team title and stroke play champion.

After three days (May 22-24) of stroke play, the field is reduced to 15 teams, and the top nine individuals not on one of those teams advance to the fourth round (May 25), which will decide the individual champion.

Live Coverage

Late-day coverage of the first three rounds will be available on the Babygrande Golf website

Golf Channel will feature extensive coverage of the championship beginning Monday, May 25.

Live scoring is available through Scoreboard powered by Clippd

NOTES

Virginia is making its 16th NCAA Championship appearance in the 22-year history of the program

UVA’s best finishes at the NCAAs were back-to-back fourth-place showings in 2011 and 2012. In 2016, the Cavaliers finished fifth in stroke-play

Last season, the Cavaliers finished 8th overall after losing to Stanford in the first round of match play

Head Coach Ria Scott is leading UVA to its sixth team appearance at the NCAA Championships. She guided the team to the final site in her first season at UVA in 2019 and again in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026

Individual Standings

Team Standings