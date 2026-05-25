Anna Moesch Sets American Record in 100 Free at AP Race London InternationalAnna Moesch Sets American Record in 100 Free at AP Race London International

Anna Moesch Sets American Record in 100 Free at AP Race London International

Anna Moesch won three individual events with David King and Madi Mintenko also medalling while representing Team USA at the international meet

LONDON – Three members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams represented the United States at the AP Race London International 2026, being held May 23-25 at the London Aquatics Center in the United Kingdom.

Sophomore Anna Moesch won three individual events and two relay golds. Sophomore David King won an individual gold and a relay bronze. Freshman Madi Mintenko won an individual bronze and a relay gold.

Moesch finished as the top athlete on the Aqua Points leaderboard. Prizes are awarded to the top five athletes (men and women combined) according to their highest World Aquatics points swim. She earned 986 points for her performance in the 100m Free. Angharad Evans was second with 954 points, and Johannes Liebmann was third with 950 points.

Moesch set an American record on Monday in the finals of the 100m Free, posting a 51.94. Her time makes her the No. 2 performer on the all-time list and is just 0.23 shy of the world record. Moesch also won golds in the 50m Free (24.27) and 200m Free (1:55.81). She anchored Team USA's 4x100m Medley Relay to gold.

Mintenko and Moesch swam the first two legs of the gold medal 4x100m Free Relay.

Mintenko made two Super Finals, taking bronze behind Moesch in the 200m Free and finishing ninth in the 100m Free.

King won gold in the 200m Back (1:58.36) and helped Team USA take bronze in the 4x100m Free Relay on the opening night of the meet.

The AP Race London meet is a new meet for the US to send swimmers under the official delegation. The meet featured 850+ competitors from 40 nationalities. Sanctioned by AquaticsGB, the meet is recognized by World Aquatics, in which A & B times can be achieved to enter the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2026 in Beijing and World Aquatics Championships Budapest 2027

Saturday, May 23 Recap

The Cavaliers won two individual golds and two relay medals on the opening day of the competition. Anna Moesch won gold in the 50 Free with a 24.27, making her the eighth-fastest American of all time.

David King took gold in the 200 Back (1:58.36).

Moesch then anchored the 4x100m Medley Relay (splitting 52.30 in her freestyle leg) to gold while King led the men's 4x100m Free Relay to a bronze medal.

Madi Mintenko placed sixth in the 400m Free (4:10.71)

Sunday, May 24 Recap

Anna Moesch collected her third gold of the meet, winning the 200m Free in a program-record time of 1:55.81. Her mark is the top time by an American and sixth overall in the world this year. She broke the previous record of 1:55.96 set by Leah Smith at the 2017 World Championships.

Madi Mintenko took bronze in the same race, posting a time of 1:57.69 for her first podium finish of the meet.

David King competed in prelims of the 100m Free, placing 15th (50.40).

Sunday, May 24 Recap

Anna Moesch won her third individual gold in the 100m Free, posting a 51.94. The time broke the previous American record set by Simone Manuel at the 2019 World Championships (52.04). She is just 0.23 seconds off Sarah Sjostrom's world record of 51.71, which has stood since 2017.

Madi Mintenko made her second Super Final of the meet with the fourth fastest time in prelims of the 100m Free (54.88). She placed ninth in the final. She also swam in the prelims of the 100 Fly (1:01.16), placing 19th.

David King closed out his meet by finishing 12th in prelims of the 200 Free (1:50.95).

 

Accepted Entries

Madi Mintenko: 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free
Anna Moesch: 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free
David King: 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Free

Event Schedule

Saturday, May 23

  • Women’s 400m Freestyle
  • Men’s 200m Backstroke
  • Women’s 50m Freestyle
  • Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay
  • Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Sunday, May 24

  • Women’s 200m Freestyle
  • Men’s 100m Freestyle
  • Women's 50 Fly
  • Mixed 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Monday, May 25

  • Women’s 100m Freestyle 
  • Women’s 100m Butterfly
  • Men’s 200m Freestyle
  • Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
  • Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay