Anna Moesch Sets American Record in 100 Free at AP Race London International

LONDON – Three members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams represented the United States at the AP Race London International 2026, being held May 23-25 at the London Aquatics Center in the United Kingdom.

Sophomore Anna Moesch won three individual events and two relay golds. Sophomore David King won an individual gold and a relay bronze. Freshman Madi Mintenko won an individual bronze and a relay gold.

Moesch finished as the top athlete on the Aqua Points leaderboard. Prizes are awarded to the top five athletes (men and women combined) according to their highest World Aquatics points swim. She earned 986 points for her performance in the 100m Free. Angharad Evans was second with 954 points, and Johannes Liebmann was third with 950 points.

Moesch set an American record on Monday in the finals of the 100m Free, posting a 51.94. Her time makes her the No. 2 performer on the all-time list and is just 0.23 shy of the world record. Moesch also won golds in the 50m Free (24.27) and 200m Free (1:55.81). She anchored Team USA's 4x100m Medley Relay to gold.

Mintenko and Moesch swam the first two legs of the gold medal 4x100m Free Relay.

Mintenko made two Super Finals, taking bronze behind Moesch in the 200m Free and finishing ninth in the 100m Free.

King won gold in the 200m Back (1:58.36) and helped Team USA take bronze in the 4x100m Free Relay on the opening night of the meet.

The AP Race London meet is a new meet for the US to send swimmers under the official delegation. The meet featured 850+ competitors from 40 nationalities. Sanctioned by AquaticsGB, the meet is recognized by World Aquatics, in which A & B times can be achieved to enter the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2026 in Beijing and World Aquatics Championships Budapest 2027