Cavaliers Return to Postseason as No. 2 Seed in Hattiesburg Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the 22nd time in program history, the Virginia baseball team (36-21) will make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers earned an at-large bid on Monday (May 25) and will be the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional that features Southern Miss, Jacksonville State and Little Rock.

HATTIESBURG REGIONAL

Southern Miss Virginia Jacksonville State Little Rock

UVA will square off against Jacksonville State on Friday (May 29) at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Southern Miss will host Little Rock at 2 p.m. ET in the opener on Friday. The four-team, double-elimination format will continue with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday. If necessary, a second regional final will take place on Monday.

The winner of the Hattiesburg regional will square off against the Gainesville regional, made up of Florida, Rider, Troy and Miami.

The entire regional will be broadcast live on ESPN platforms and streamed live on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. All game times and television designations are subject to change.

HATTIESBURG REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 29

Game 1 – No. 1 Southern Miss (44-14) vs. No. 4 Little Rock (36-26), 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2 – No. 2 Virginia (36-21) vs. No. 3 Jacksonville State (46-13), 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 30

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, TBA (ESPN Networks)

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, TBA (ESPN Networks)

Sunday, May 31

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, TBA (ESPN Networks)

Game 6 – Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, TBA (ESPN Networks)

Monday, June 1

Game 7 – If necessary, TBD (ESPN Networks)

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices include $150 for All-Session Chairback and Bleacher seats, while All-Session General Admission passes and Wheelchair seating will be $100. All-Session General Admission tickets for students for all four competing institutions will be $50.

For more information, contact the Southern Miss Ticket Office at 601.266.5418 or visit the Pat Ferlise Center on the Southern Miss campus in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Today (May 25).

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Monday’s selection marks the 22nd time in program history that UVA will play in the postseason. Of the 22 selections, 19 have come since 2004.

Virginia has reached the College World Series seven times since 2009, tied for the second-most of any college program.

The Cavaliers are 72-49 all-time in the postseason.

Virginia has never met Southern Miss, Jacksonville State or Little Rock on the baseball diamond.

FROM COACH CHRIS POLLARD:

“We are thrilled to be one of the 64 teams still playing and chasing that road to Omaha. When I found out today that we were going to Hattiesburg, it is a place that I have never been to. It is one of the truly unique and great atmospheres in college baseball. I am a college baseball fan in addition to coaching and so it is a place that has been on my bucket list. I know Coach Ostrander really well. I knew Coach Berry for a long time before that and it is truly one of the best atmospheres in all of our sport. We are matched up against a really good Jacksonville State team. A team that candidly should have and could have been a two seed. You look at their RPI and body of work and there is unbelievable respect for their coaching staff. I have gotten to know those guys well and what they have built there in a short amount of time is really impressive. We have our hands full. It is a tough regional. It reminds me a bit of 2021 when we took our team out to Tennessee. We had four high RPI teams in the same regional, but this time of year, when you get to this point, everybody is good. We are thrilled to still be playing.”