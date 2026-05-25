Hoos Thrilled to Be Back in NCAAsHoos Thrilled to Be Back in NCAAs
Olivia McLucas

Hoos Thrilled to Be Back in NCAAs

The No. 2 seed in the NCAA baseball regional hosted by Southern Mississippi, Virginia plays its first game Friday night against No. 3 seed Jacksonville State.

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Chris Pollard gets to cross an item off his wish list this weekend.

Pollard, who’s in his first year as head coach at the University of Virginia, has never been to Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field, home of the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles. The stadium, Pollard said, is “one of the truly unique and great atmospheres of college baseball. I'm a college baseball fan, in addition to coaching, and so it's a place that's been on my bucket list.”

The 64-team field for the NCAA tournament was announced Monday afternoon, and the Cavaliers are headed to Hattiesburg, Miss. Virginia (36-31) is the No. 2 seed in a four-team regional hosted by top-seeded Southern Miss (44-15). The Nos. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively, are Jacksonville State (46-13) and Little Rock (36-26).

Southern Miss is the No. 9 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

“It's a tough regional,” said Pollard, who came to UVA from Duke last year. “It reminds me a little bit of 2021, when we took [Duke] out to Tennessee. We had four high-RPI teams in the same regional. But this time of year, when you get to this point, everybody's good. And so we're thrilled to still be playing.”

The double-elimination regional begins with two games Friday. At 2 p.m. ET, Southern Miss meets Little Rock. At 7 p.m. ET, UVA takes on Jacksonville State, which in No. 25 in the latest RPI. Virginia is No. 26.

Jacksonville State, which is located in Alabama, routed Liberty 10-0 in the Conference USA championship game.

The Gamecocks are “a team that candidly should have and could have been a 2-seed,” Pollard said. “You look at their RPI, you look at their body of work, and I have unbelievable respect for their coaching staff. I've gotten to know those guys well, and what they've built there in a short amount of time is really, really impressive.”

The Wahoos are back in the NCAAs after missing the tournament last year.

“This is your reward for staying in the fight,” Pollard told his team before the selection show aired Monday.

Most of Pollard’s coaching staff followed him from Durham, N.C., to Charlottesville last year, along with seven players from Duke, which advanced to an NCAA super regional in 2025. At Disharoon Park, the former Blue Devils joined six other transfers, a well-regard freshman class and the holdovers from head coach Brian O’Connor’s final team at UVA, including outfielder Harrison Didawick and shortstop Eric Becker.

This is Didawick’s fourth year in the program, and in each of his first two seasons Virginia advanced to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

“After the first two years, it felt like it was kind of like a lock almost [to make the NCAA tournament],” Didawick said Monday, “so it was definitely was a punch in the stomach last year when you didn't make it, and it makes you really appreciate it when you do.”

It was rough watching the selection show last year “and not hearing our name called,” said Becker, who’s a junior. “It was definitely a relief seeing our name up there [Monday]. This is best time of the year, postseason baseball. This is what you play baseball for, trying to make it to Omaha. So I'm definitely super excited that we get the opportunity to play.”

Pollard, who spent 13 seasons at Duke, took over at UVA early last June.

“It’s been a very unusual year,” he said. “Not because of the transition or the coaching change or the large number of new players. It's been an unusual year because we've had some really weird injuries. We had a once-in-a-generation snowstorm in January that kept us off the field all preseason. This group has just shown a lot of resilience and stay in the fight, and this is their reward for staying in the fight and the ability to keep playing, to have another week together. And I want those guys to savor every bit of this. They deserve it.”

Harrison DidawickHarrison Didawick

The Cavaliers went 1-1 in the ACC tournament last week in Charlotte, N.C. Virginia, the No. 8 seed, ousted No. 16 seed Duke 6-4 on Wednesday, then lost 16-10 to top-seeded (and eventual champion) Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

“The benefit when you don't make it deep into the ACC tournament is it allows you to set your pitching up [for the NCAA regional],” Pollard said, “and so we'll have all hands on deck on Friday and we won't be so cashed.

"I can tell you in ‘21 and ’24., when [Duke] won the ACC tournament, we felt like we were really depleted when we started that regional. Guys were gassed. We’re now at a point, ending our ACC tournament run [last] Thursday, where we can kind of set everybody up to be available on Friday. And guys will be fresh and feel good.”

The Cavaliers had hoped to have a longer stay in Charlotte, but they headed home encouraged by their offensive production in the ACC tournament.

“We all know we're a great offense,” said Didawick, who’s hitting .313 with nine home runs. “It’s only a matter of time that it showed and we're gonna go out there and show it in this regional.”

In both games in Charlotte, Becker said, the Hoos “started swinging the bat really well, and I think it's always been there. It's just baseball's a tough sport. You can hit a line drive somewhere and it's caught. So I think we’re just trying not to get too down on ourselves and go out there and be the offense we know we can be, and we showed it in Charlotte.”

Becker, who missed 13 games with a hand injury late in the regular season, is hitting .322 with seven homers. He’s still getting his timing back, Becker said Monday, “but I'm definitely getting a lot more comfortable in there and trying to have as much fun as possible.”

Asked about his team’s offense in Charlotte, Pollard said, “I honestly think that we just reached a point where guys started to play looser.  You can try too hard in this sport, and sometimes the harder you try, especially when you're standing in a batter's box, the tighter you play. And hitting's hard enough anyway. And I felt like guys loosened up. We got back into more compete mode. And we weren't pressing as much. And so I thought that was a really positive sign.”

UVA’s formula for success in Hattiesburg?

“You look at the weekends where we've played well, we've gotten really good length out of our starting pitching, and I think that'll be a key again,” Pollard said. “I think the most positive takeaway from the ACC tournament was to see our offense really start to show signs of life. It’s been a confusing second half of the year is the best term I know to use with regards to our offense. I think we all, every person in the stadium, every person in that locker room, feels like, hey, we're a better offense than what we've performed here down the stretch. And I thought you really saw guys start to turn a little bit of a corner in the ACC tournament. So length out of our starters and having our offense clicking will be the keys for us.”

The stakes are higher in the NCAA tournament, but Pollard wants his team to understand that “at this point you're playing with house money. You're one of the 64 teams that get to keep playing. Go out there and enjoy it and make the most of it and savor it. That is the key. And with teams that I've had in the past that have been in a position to win regionals, they go in there with a, hey, we got nothing to lose kind of mindset.”

The host team in an NCAA regional is expected to emerge victorious and so usually feels the most pressure.

“You can be a little looser when you're the team that's on the road and you don't have that expectation,” Pollard said. “And so I think that's to our benefit.”

Before the selection show aired Monday, Pollard addressed his team and reminded the players that one team is going to get hot in the NCAAs and leave Omaha with an NCAA title.

“If it’s going to be somebody, it might as well be us,” Pollard said.

To receive Jeff White’s articles by email, click the appropriate box in this link to subscribe.

Chris PollardChris Pollard