LaHa Advances to Fourth Round of Stroke Play at NCAA Championships

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The Cavaliers concluded the third round of the 2026 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at the Omni LaCosta Resort in Carlsbad, Calif. on Sunday (May 24).

Jaclyn LaHa carded 1-under 71 on her third round to combine for an overall score of 2-under 214 to tie for 20th on the individual leaderboard. As one of the top-nine individuals not on an advancing team, LaHa qualified to advance to the fourth and final round of stroke play after which an individual champion will be decided.

The Cavaliers shot a combined 3-over 291 in the third round and totaled a 54-hole score of 15-over 879 to tie for 18th overall. Virginia missed the cut for Monday’s final round by three strokes.

LaHa will tee off in the fourth round on Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET along with Taylore Kehoe (Michigam State).

Golf Channel will feature extensive coverage of the championship beginning tomorrow (May 25). Live scoring is available through Scoreboard powered by Clippd

Individual Standings

Team Standings