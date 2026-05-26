Canali Named To Brazil’s U-20 Women’s National Team Roster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Gio Canali, a sophomore forward on the Virginia women’s soccer team, has been named to the roster for the Brazilian U-20 Women’s National Team and will compete in a pair of friendlies in Portugal.



Canali and the squad will travel to Portugal from May 31 through June 10. The international friendlies feature matches against Finland (June 3), South Korea (June 6) and Portugal (June 9) across the two-week period. The matches are in preparation for the upcoming U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup.



The matches will be played at Conde Dias Garcia Stadium and Dr. Carlos Osório Stadium, both in the district of Aveiro, Portugal.



Canali recently competed with the U-20 women’s team in friendlies played in Kansas City against the U.S. U-20 Women’s National Team back in April. She received her first call up with the Brazilian U-20 Women’s National Team in 2023 and has been a fixture with the team since that debut.