Dietrich, Rice and Dahlberg Earn ITA All-America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior Dylan Dietrich, sophomore Keegan Rice and senior Måns Dahlberg from Virginia men's tennis were named 2026 NCAA Division I ITA All-Americans, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Tuesday (May 26). Dietrich garnered both singles and doubles honors, while Rice earned singles honors and Dahlberg earned doubles honors.

The All-America title for singles is given to student-athletes who win the ITA All-American Championship, advance to the round of 16 at the NCAA Individual Championships, or finish in the top 20 of the final ITA Singles Rankings. All-America recognition is given to doubles teams who win the ITA All-American Championship, reach the NCAA Championship quarterfinals, or finish in the top 10 in the final ITA National Doubles Rankings.

Dietrich, the ACC Player of the Year and NCAA Championships Tournament MVP, ended the year at the No. 1 spot in the ITA singles rankings. He posted a 29-4 overall record with a 24-1 mark on court one, his only loss of the spring coming against Aidan Kim of Ohio State in the semifinals of ITA Indoors on Feb. 16. He capped his season with a 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4 win over Texas' third-ranked Sebastian Gorzny to clinch Virginia's NCAA Championship victory. This is the third consecutive All-America honor for Dietrich.

Rice led the Cavaliers with a 35-6 overall record this season, finishing the season at No. 12 in the ITA singles rankings. He qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship in the fall and amassed a 21-3 mark in dual matches playing primarily on court two. He was named to the NCAA Championships All-Tournament Team for Singles after earning five wins in Virginia's championship run. This is the first All-America honor for Rice.

Dietrich and Dahlberg won the NCAA Doubles Championship in the fall, going 12-0 en route to a 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over Nikita Filin and Brandon Carpico of Ohio State in the final. The pair finished the season at No. 9 in the ITA doubles rankings after going 4-1 in the spring. This is Dahlberg's first-ever All-America honor and Dietrich's first All-America honor for doubles.