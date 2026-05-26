Four Cavaliers Earn ITA All-America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia fifth-year Melodie Collard, senior Annabelle Xu, junior Vivian Yang and sophomore Martina Genis Salas were named 2026 NCAA Division I ITA All-Americans, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Tuesday (May 26). The two pairings, Collard and Yang along with Xu and Genis Salas, earned recognition for doubles.

All-America recognition is given to doubles teams who win the ITA All-American Championship, reach the NCAA Championship quarterfinals, or finish in the top 10 in the final ITA National Doubles Rankings.

This is Collard's fourth doubles All-America honor and Xu's second-career All-America honor, her first for doubles. This is Yang and Genis Salas' first All-America honor.

Collard and Yang finished the season with a 29-10 overall record, including a 21-7 mark on court one. The pair was named to the All-ACC First Team for doubles and came in at No. 9 in the final ITA doubles rankings.

Xu and Genis Salas earned All-America recognition after advancing to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Doubles Championship in the fall. The pair posted a 29-9 overall record and went 17-7 on court two this spring, earning All-ACC Second Team for doubles honors.