Kevin Cassese Named Virginia Head Men’s Lacrosse CoachKevin Cassese Named Virginia Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach

Kevin Cassese Named Virginia Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach

Cassese, who served as the Cavaliers' associate head coach and offensive coordinator the last three seasons, becomes the program's 18th head coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — University of Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams announced today (May 26) the elevation of Kevin Cassese as the Cavaliers’ head men’s lacrosse coach. Cassese becomes the 18th head coach in the program’s history.

“Kevin Cassese is the ideal leader, person and coach to usher in the next era of Virginia men’s lacrosse. He embodies the integrity and competitive excellence that have defined this championship program for many decades. Kevin is highly regarded as a fantastic coach and an even better person. He is a winner on and off the field. We are excited that Kevin, his wife Katie, and their children Drew, Anna, and Claire will continue to call UVA and Charlottesville home.”
Carla Williams

Carla Williams

Director of Athletics

Cassese (pronounced kuh-CEASE) has spent the last three seasons (2024-26) as UVA’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator. He helped guide the Cavaliers to Championship Weekend in 2024 and most recently capture the program’s 20th ACC championship in 2026. This past season, Cassese’s offense led the nation in assists per game (9.59) and finished fourth and led the ACC in points per game (23.65).

“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to President Scott Beardsley and Director of Athletics Carla Williams for their trust in me to become the next head men’s lacrosse coach at the University of Virginia. This is a dream come true. UVA Men’s Lacrosse is a brotherhood built on a rich history, unbreakable bonds, and a passionate and persistent commitment to a championship standard unlike any other in our sport. The legends who have worn the orange and blue before us have set a bar of excellence that we will strive to honor every single day. I am humbled to lead this storied program and look forward to adding new chapters to its incredible legacy at Klöckner Stadium.”
Kevin Cassese

Kevin Cassese

Men's Lacrosse Head Coach

Since arriving in Charlottesville, Cassese helped develop some of the most accomplished players in UVA history, including former attackmen Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier. Shellenberger is UVA’s only three-time Tewaaraton Award finalist and four-time USILA First Team All-American and was the second overall pick in the 2024 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Draft. Cormier concluded his career as the NCAA Division I all-time leading goal scorer and under Cassese’s tutelage set the program’s single-season goals record (65) in 2024.

Men's Lacrosse

Virginia is Cassese’s third stint as a collegiate head coach. Prior to his tenure at UVA, Cassese spent 16 seasons as the head coach at Lehigh University from 2008-23 and served as Duke’s interim head coach for part of the summer of 2006.

As Lehigh head coach, Cassese achieved a record of 136-104. His 136 career victories and 56.7 win percentage mark program bests. Cassese steered Lehigh to Patriot League regular-season and tournament titles in 2012, 2013 and 2021.

Under Cassese, the Mountain Hawks reached the Patriot League championship game six times and were the only team to qualify for the Patriot League tournament every year from 2013-23.

Twenty-one Lehigh players achieved USILA All-America status under Cassese’s guidance, including 2021 first-team faceoff specialist Mike Sisselberger, who set the Division I single-season faceoff win percentage record (79.5). Amid the Mountain Hawks’ third conference title bid, Lehigh finished in the top-10 nationally in seven statistical categories, including seventh in assists (8.58), eighth in points (22.67) and ninth in scoring offense (14.08). The Mountain Hawks’ man-up offense also led the nation in 2018 and in 2012.

Men's LacrosseTOWSON, MD - MAY 19 - Associate Head Coach Kevin Cassese during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, MD on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Sports

Prior to his tenure at Lehigh, Cassese was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Duke, from 2005-07. In 2007, Cassese and the Blue Devils reached the NCAA championship game, which marked the program’s second national championship appearance.

Prior to coaching at Duke, Cassese was an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Stony Brook in 2005, where he conducted the nation’s top man-up unit.

A National Lacrosse Hall of Fame class of 2018 inductee, Cassese enjoyed an illustrious playing career at Duke from 2000-03, where he was twice team captain and Tewaaraton Award finalist (2002-03), a three-time All-American (2001-03), and the recipient of the Lt. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Outstanding Midfielder award (2002). He was named ACC Player of the Year in 2001 and garnered All-ACC honors three times (2001-03).

After his collegiate playing career, Cassese was selected second overall by the Rochester Rattlers in the 2003 MLL draft. He went on to play professionally for seven seasons and was a two-time all-star, including in 2006 when he was the game’s MVP.

Cassese represented the United States at the World Championships on four occasions, including as an assistant coach in 2014. As a midfielder, he helped the U.S. win gold in 2002 and 2010. He also served as Team USA’s captain in 2010.

Cassese graduated from Duke in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He was named a USILA Scholar All-American and was one of four ACC student-athletes conference wide to receive Weaver-James-Corrigan Honorary Award, which recognized student-athletes for outstanding athletic and academic achievement.

A native of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y., Cassese and his wife Katie Granson Cassese, have three children, Drew, Anna and Claire.