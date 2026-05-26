CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — University of Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams announced today (May 26) the elevation of Kevin Cassese as the Cavaliers’ head men’s lacrosse coach. Cassese becomes the 18th head coach in the program’s history.
Kevin Cassese Named Virginia Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach
Cassese, who served as the Cavaliers' associate head coach and offensive coordinator the last three seasons, becomes the program's 18th head coach
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“Kevin Cassese is the ideal leader, person and coach to usher in the next era of Virginia men’s lacrosse. He embodies the integrity and competitive excellence that have defined this championship program for many decades. Kevin is highly regarded as a fantastic coach and an even better person. He is a winner on and off the field. We are excited that Kevin, his wife Katie, and their children Drew, Anna, and Claire will continue to call UVA and Charlottesville home.”
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“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to President Scott Beardsley and Director of Athletics Carla Williams for their trust in me to become the next head men’s lacrosse coach at the University of Virginia. This is a dream come true. UVA Men’s Lacrosse is a brotherhood built on a rich history, unbreakable bonds, and a passionate and persistent commitment to a championship standard unlike any other in our sport. The legends who have worn the orange and blue before us have set a bar of excellence that we will strive to honor every single day. I am humbled to lead this storied program and look forward to adding new chapters to its incredible legacy at Klöckner Stadium.”