Kevin Cassese Named Virginia Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach

Virginia is Cassese’s third stint as a collegiate head coach. Prior to his tenure at UVA, Cassese spent 16 seasons as the head coach at Lehigh University from 2008-23 and served as Duke’s interim head coach for part of the summer of 2006.

As Lehigh head coach, Cassese achieved a record of 136-104. His 136 career victories and 56.7 win percentage mark program bests. Cassese steered Lehigh to Patriot League regular-season and tournament titles in 2012, 2013 and 2021.

Under Cassese, the Mountain Hawks reached the Patriot League championship game six times and were the only team to qualify for the Patriot League tournament every year from 2013-23.

Twenty-one Lehigh players achieved USILA All-America status under Cassese’s guidance, including 2021 first-team faceoff specialist Mike Sisselberger, who set the Division I single-season faceoff win percentage record (79.5). Amid the Mountain Hawks’ third conference title bid, Lehigh finished in the top-10 nationally in seven statistical categories, including seventh in assists (8.58), eighth in points (22.67) and ninth in scoring offense (14.08). The Mountain Hawks’ man-up offense also led the nation in 2018 and in 2012.