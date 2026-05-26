LaHa Secures Program Record as NCAA Stroke Play Championship Concludes

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Virginia junior Jaclyn LaHa concluded the NCAA Individual Championship finishing tied for 23rd place on Monday (May 25). The highest NCAA finish of her career put the finishing touch on a season in which she posted the program’s record low single-season stroke average of 71.15.

LaHa posted a final round of 3-over 75 to mark an overall score of 1-over 289 to tie for 23rd on the individual leaderboard. Her 72-hole score is tied for the sixth best by a Cavalier at the NCAA championship.

Finishing the season with a stroke average of 71.15, LaHa’s 2025-26 campaign goes down as the program’s lowest single-season stroke average in its history.

A career year for LaHa, she was named an All-ACC selection while posting top-10 finishes in six of her 11 events in 2025-26. She also recorded the first medalist finish of her career after winning the Terps Invitational (-5, 211). This season, 17 of her 33 rounds have been par or better, a total which is tied for fourth in program history alongside Amanda Sambach (2024-25), Megan Propeck (2024-25) and Beth Lille (2018-19).