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Todd Drexler/Virginia Athletics

LaHa Secures Program Record as NCAA Stroke Play Championship Concludes

Virginia junior Jaclyn LaHa concluded the NCAA Individual Championship finishing tied for 23rd place on Monday (May 25). The highest NCAA finish of her career put the finishing touch on a season in which she posted the program’s record low single-season stroke average of 71.15.

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Virginia junior Jaclyn LaHa concluded the NCAA Individual Championship finishing tied for 23rd place on Monday (May 25). The highest NCAA finish of her career put the finishing touch on a season in which she posted the program’s record low single-season stroke average of 71.15.

LaHa posted a final round of 3-over 75 to mark an overall score of 1-over 289 to tie for 23rd on the individual leaderboard. Her 72-hole score is tied for the sixth best by a Cavalier at the NCAA championship.

Finishing the season with a stroke average of 71.15, LaHa’s 2025-26 campaign goes down as the program’s lowest single-season stroke average in its history.

A career year for LaHa, she was named an All-ACC selection while posting top-10 finishes in six of her 11 events in 2025-26. She also recorded the first medalist finish of her career after winning the Terps Invitational (-5, 211). This season, 17 of her 33 rounds have been par or better, a total which is tied for fourth in program history alongside Amanda Sambach (2024-25), Megan Propeck (2024-25) and Beth Lille (2018-19).