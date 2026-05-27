Eaton Earns NFCA All-America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior first baseman Macee Eaton earned All-America honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as a second-team selection it was announced by the organization on Wednesday (May 27) prior to the start of the Women’s College World Series (WCWS).



Eaton is the fifth player in Virginia program history to earn All-America honors from the NFCA, joining Eileen Schmidt (1994), Kristen Dennis (2001, 2002), Sara Larquier (2004) and Jade Hylton (2025). Lacy Smith (2019) was named an All-America honoree by Softball America to give the Hoos six players overall to garner All-America honors from an organization.



In addition to All-America honors this season, Eaton was also named a first team All-ACC selection and a second team All-Region selection.



This season, Eaton helped lead the Cavaliers to a 40-15 record – the first 40-win season since 2002 – and a third straight berth in an NCAA Regional. The Hoos advanced to the championship game of the NCAA Regional for the second time in the last three seasons, falling to host and WCWS participant Tennessee.



Eaton set the program’s single-season mark for RBI (66) this year, breaking her own record of 63 that she set as a sophomore in 2025. She broke into the top 10 all-time at Virginia in career home runs (28) and has moved into the top five in career RBI (145) and multiple-RBI games (40). She also is top five in a season for hits (72), doubles (17), home runs (13) and multiple-RBI games (19) in 2026.



Defensively, Eaton was also the top fielding first baseman in the ACC with a .997 fielding percentage as she committed only one error on the season.