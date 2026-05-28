ACC Releases 2026-27 Conference Opponents for Men’s Basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released Virginia’s 2026-27 men’s basketball conference opponents today (May 28). UVA will play 18 ACC regular-season games, including nine contests at John Paul Jones Arena.

The 18-game schedule for 2026-27 features two games (home and away) against Duke and Virginia Tech. The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents.

Dates, times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

ACC Home Schedule

The Cavaliers’ home ACC schedule includes contests against Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU and Virginia Tech.

ACC Road Schedule

Virginia’s road schedule consists of games at California, Clemson, Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

The Cavaliers will not play Wake Forest as part of the 18-game conference schedule.

Virginia men's basketball fans interested in season tickets can place a deposit for $25 by clicking here. VAF donorship status of at least $25 is required to enroll. Single-game, groups, and mini-plan ticket information will be available later this fall at uvatix.com.