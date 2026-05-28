Cavaliers to Make Record Fourth-Straight NCAA Championship Appearance

CARLSBAD, Calif. – No. 4 seed Virginia returns to the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. for the 2026 DI Men’s Golf Championships. Virginia will make its 21st overall appearance at the championship and be part of the 30-team field for a school-record, fourth consecutive season.
Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/243252/scoring/team
Broadcast Schedule:
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- Friday-Sunday: 12:30 - 7:30 p.m. (https://watch.babygrandegolf.com/)
- Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (https://watch.babygrandegolf.com/)
- Tuesday: 7 – 9 a.m. (https://watch.babygrandegolf.com/)
- Tuesday: 1-1:30 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Wednesday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
UVA Day 1 Tee times: 3:17 PM ET
UVA Day 2 Tee times: 9:52 AM ET
Format – All 30 teams and six individuals will complete 54 holes of stroke play. Following 54 holes of competition, the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team will advance for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams after 72 holes of stroke play will be seeded according to their 72-hole finish in an eight-team, single elimination bracket. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday (May 27) and the championship match will be held on Wednesday (May 28).
Noting the Cavaliers
- Virginia is making its 21st overall appearance at NCAA Championships and 11th under the direction of head coach Bowen Sargent.
- The Cavaliers won their first ever NCAA Regional, sharing the Winston-Salem Regional title with Pepperdine.
- Ben James became the third Cavalier in the last four years to win an NCAA Regional when he fired a 19-under 294 at Bermuda Run Country Club. The 194 broke his own NCAA 54-hole regional record set back in 2023 in Las Vegas.
- UVA is one of seven programs nationally to qualify for the NCAA Championship in each of the last four seasons.
- Four of the five Cavaliers (Paul Chang, Josh Duangmanee, Ben James & Bryan Lee) in this year’s lineup played for last year’s NCAA Runner-Up squad and bring a combined 36 rounds of NCAA Championship experience.
- Virginia has four players ranked in the top-50 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings – Ben James (No. 2), Paul Chang (No. 16), Bryan Lee (No. 45) and Josh Duangmanee (No. 48). The Cavaliers are one of three teams nationally with three players ranked in the WAGR Top 50.
- UVA made its deepest run at the NCAA Championships finishing as the NCAA Runner-Up in 2025, falling to Oklahoma State in the NCAA Match Play Final. Virginia is the only school in the country that has reached match play at NCAA Championships in each of the last three seasons.
- The only individual NCAA Champion in UVA program history was Dixon Brooke in 1940 at Ekwanok Country Club in Manchester, Vt. Ben James has a pair of top-10 finishes to his credit - 2nd place in 2024 and 6th place in 2023.