UVA Rower Following Family Tradition

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In July 1996, in Gainesville, Ga., the former Kate Slatter made history. On Lake Lanier, she became the first Australian woman to win an Olympic gold medal in rowing.
Thirty years later, on the same body of water, her daughter Georgia Allen will row for the University of Virginia at this weekend’s NCAA Championships. Katie Allen will be there to cheer Georgia on.
“That’s the really cool part,” UVA head coach Wesley Ng said.
Kate Allen, a three-time Olympian, won a silver medal at the 2000 Games in Sydney, Australia. It’s too early to know how high Georgia will ascend in the sport, but she’s already distinguished herself at UVA.
Allen, who rows on the Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Eight boat, was named ACC Newcomer of the Year this month, “and I think she’s just touching her potential,” Ng said.
Asked if she was named for the state in which her mom earned Olympic gold, Allen smiled and shook her head. That’s just a coincidence, she’s been told.
“I'm named after my great-grandpa, George Howard,” Allen said. “He was a really impressive guy and was running marathons till he was in his late 90s.”
Allen, who enrolled at UVA last summer, was born in Sydney, but she moved with her family to England when she was a young girl.
Hers is an athletic family—her father, who’s English, is an ultramarathoner who rowed at the University of Oxford—and Allen took part in multiple sports when she was growing up in the London area. At first, rowing was not one of them.
“I actually was told not to row by my parents,” recalled Allen, who has dual citizenship. “They just said it was really painful and really hard. I also wasn't allowed to row until I was older, because my mom had seen women she'd rowed with get injuries.
“Originally, I wasn't supposed to row until I was 18, but I got to row when I was 16, because I kind of fell out of love with the sport I was doing at the time. I was doing track, and the club I was training at was just too far away and I couldn't make it work. I needed a sport in the interim, and there was a rowing club down the road. So my dad took me to the beginners’ session in 2022.”
Allen joined the Tideway Scullers School, a club that trains on the River Thames, and rowing became her athletic focus.
“What made me stick with it was the people,” she said. “I’ve my best friends through the sport, and I think I thrive in a routine. So just having that, I think, allows me to be successful in other areas, the structure of having a sport like that. And I'm very competitive, too. I like to win.”