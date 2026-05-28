UVA Rower Following Family Tradition

Ng, who left the University of Pennsylvania after the 2023-24 academic year to become head coach at Virginia. Allen would end being one of the first recruits Ng landed at UVA, but she was more interested in other schools initially after deciding she wanted to attend college in the United States.

“I had an official visit list of three universities, and Virginia wasn't on it to start off with,” Allen said.

Her top three were Washington, Syracuse and Yale, and she wasn’t interested in UVA. As chance would have it, though, her mother went to Italy to the speak to rowers from Australia who were training for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

At the camp, Kate Allen met Samy Morton, whom Ng had coached at Penn, "and she was just raving to my mum about Wes,’ ” Georgia recalled. “She said, ‘You've got to go see this guy. He's an amazing coach. You've got to get your daughter to check him out.’ ”

When she and Ng finally spoke, Georgia said, they connected immediately. “I got on a call with him, and we didn't speak about recruiting the whole time,” she said. “We just spoke about rowing and the technical side behind it, and I was just so intrigued by that conversation.”

Other coaches with whom she spoke concentrated on trying to sell Allen on their schools and programs. Ng took another approach.

“Wes was just talking to me about rowing, and it just so interesting,” Allen said, “talking about how much of the watts that you produce on land machines can go onto the water ... I just thought it was the coolest thing ever, and we spoke for an hour about that side of rowing.”

Allen, a graduate of Christ’s School in Richmond, England, took an official visit to UVA in September 2024. She committed to the Cavaliers a couple of weeks later. She took a gap year in 2024-25 and moved back to Australia, where she trained with the Sydney Rowing Club.

When Allen, who has applied to the McIntire School of Commerce, arrived on Grounds last summer, she joined a program that has won two NCAA team titles, in 2010 and 2012. The Hoos haven’t been NCAA championship contenders in recent years, but Allen said she liked “the idea of being part of a program that was building towards something. I could have joined a program that was already up there, but it just seemed really exciting, and Wes has this different approach to coaching.

“I don't think there's any other program in the U.S. right now which is doing what Wes is doing, with the way that he's approaching it from a different viewpoint. It’s a combination of a lot of things. It's the communication with the athletes, it's taking everything into account, trying new things out. The technical side, too. We don't just go out and row for miles. We go out and we drill, and we drill well, too. And we row less, but we do more with that distance.”

In 2024-25, their first season under Ng, the Cavaliers placed 10th at the NCAA regatta. UVA finished 11th in the Varsity Eight, sixth in the Second Varsity Eight, and 14th in the Varsity Eight.

On Lake Lanier, where the Hoos trained early this year, they’re seeded sixth in the Varsity Eight, third in the Second Varsity Eight, and sixth in the Varsity Four.

“There's a lot of excitement,” Allen said. “It's a really full-circle moment, because Wes has been speaking about this since day one. We had these things called Super Saturdays off the bat, which was a lot of work at the end of the week building into a hard Saturday morning practice. From the get-go he'd talk about the heats of ACCs and the heats of NCAAs and having to do three really difficult pieces in a row, three days in a row or two in one day.

“The team's believed this whole time, and we've gotten to see that progress, so I think we're just really excited to go out there and give it a run down the track and see how far we can get.”

Virginia is coming off a strong showing at the ACC Championships in Raleigh, N.C. Seeded to finish third, the Cavaliers left Lake Wheeler as ACC runners-up, behind Stanford.

Asked about his program’s improvement, Ng said, “I think our vocabulary around rowing is more consistent. The adjustment period, we got through it in a good way. I underestimated how hard it was going to be for people to adjust to me, and also how much I needed to learn and adjust to them. So I feel like I've helped maximize what they're capable of doing better.”

Now comes the NCAA regatta in Gainesville, where Allen, like her mom did at the 1996 Olympics, will try to make some memories on Lake Lanier.

“I’m really, really excited to go out there and lay it down and see what we can make happen,” Allen said.

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