UVA Advances Three Boats to Grand Finals at NCAA Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 6 Virginia advanced all three boats to the Grand Finals at the 2026 NCAA Rowing Championship today (May 29) at Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Ga.

Today’s racing included the heats and semifinals due to inclement weather forecasted for Saturday (May 30). All racing for tomorrow has been canceled and the finals will be held as scheduled on Sunday (May 31).

In the afternoon, A/B semifinals, UVA’s Varsity Eight turned in a sparkling performance finishing second behind Tennessee (6:04.129) and holding off Princeton (6:05.573-6;05.681) for second place. California finished fourth followed by Washington and Rutgers. UVA’s Second Varsity Eight raced to a runner-up finish behind Texas. The Longhorns won the race at 6:06.910, followed by Virginia (6:09.522), Tennessee (6:10.058), Washington (6:12.110), California (6:16.114) and Miami (6:27.126). The UVA Varsity Four placed third in its A/B semifinal. Stanford defeated Tennessee 6:46.090-6:53.354 to win the race. Virginia (6:57.084), California (7:02.236), Syracuse (7:10.778) and Miami (7:24.968) completed the top six.

“I am incredibly proud of the group preparation and performance today," Virginia head coach Wesley Ng said. "To put three crews in the A final takes a lot of things to go right, and we’re grateful for the opportunity on Sunday to race for a National Championship.”

In the morning heats, UVA’s Second Varsity Eight won its heat, while the Cavaliers’ Varsity Eight and Varsity Four finished second in its respective heats. Stanford defeated Virginia 5:59.078-6:04.226 in heat three of the Varsity Eight. Brown finished third followed by Brown, Columbia, Northeastern and Jacksonville. Virginia outraced Yale 6:07.114-6:12.132 in heat three of the Second Varsity Eight. Miami placed third followed by Oregon State, Boston and Jacksonville. Washington topped the Cavaliers 6:50.965-6:53.611 in heat three of the Varsity Four. Princeton finished third followed by Ohio State, Rhode Island and Northeastern.

NCAA championship action concludes Sunday (May 31). UVA’s Varsity Four will race in a grand final at 9:36 a.m., followed by the Second Varsity Eight at 10 a.m. and Varsity Eight at 10:24 a.m. Live video is available on NCAA.com.

Friday Results

Heats

Varsity Eight Heat Three

1. Stanford, 5:59.078, 2. Virginia, 6:04.226, 3. Brown, 6:07.104, 4. Columbia, 6:09.154, 5. Northeastern, 6:30.636, 6. Jacksonville, 6:36.510

Second Varsity Eight Heat Three

1. Virginia, 6:07.114, 2. Yale, 6:12.132, 3. Miami, 6:15.246, 4. Oregon State, 6:21.352, 5. Boston, 6:24.944, 6. Jacksonville, 6:43.802

Varsity Four Heat Three

1. Washington, 6:50.965, 2. Virginia, 6:53.611, 3. Princeton, 6:58.157, 4. Ohio State, 7:06.485, 5. Rhode Island, 7:14.151, 6. Northeastern, 7:15.185

A/B Semifinals

Varsity Eight Heat Two

1. Tennessee, 6:04.129, 2. Virginia, 6:05.573, 3. Princeton, 6:05.681, 4. California, 6:07.145, 5. Washington, 6:07.279, 6. Rutgers, 6:12.177

Second Varsity Eight Heat Two

1. Texas, 6:06.910, 2. Virginia, 6:09.522, 3. Tennessee, 6:10.058, 4. Washington, 6:12.110, 5. California, 6:16.114, 6. Miami, 6:27.126

Varsity Four Heat Two

1. Stanford, 6:46.090, 2. Tennessee, 6:53.354, 3. Virginia, 6:57.084, 4. California, 7:02.236, 5. Syracuse, 7:10.778, 6. Miami, 7:24.968

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison, 6-seat: Elsa Hartman, 5-seat: Flynn Greene, 4-seat: PJ Balazy, 3-seat: Riley Richardson, 2-seat: Madeleine Agudelo and Bow: Lila Henn*

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Borrás, 7-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 6-seat: Georgia Allen, 5-seat: Sophia Cavalieri, 4-seat: Katie Rapaglia, 3-seat: Savannah Fox*, 2-seat: Ayla O’Neill and Bow: Ava Cathey

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley*, Stroke: Reilly Katz, 3-seat: Skylar Gash, 2-seat: Lindsay O’Neil and Bow: Dylan Bentley

Spares: Coxswain Clementine Riegelhaupt, Enya Gilroy, Eva Morton, Elena Bloom, Ella Weeks

*Boat Captain