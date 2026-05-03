Cavaliers Down Columbia to Advance to NCAA Super Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (24-4) rallied for a 4-2 victory over Columbia (17-8) on Saturday (May 2) at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. The win sends the Cavaliers to the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship.

Virginia will square off next against No. 13 seed South Carolina in the Super Regional. The fourth-seeded Cavaliers will host the Gamecocks next weekend, on Friday, May 8, or Saturday, May 9.

After Columbia took doubles court two, the Cavaliers responded with a 6-2 win on the top court from No. 12 Dylan Dietrich and Måns Dahlberg. The battle for the doubles point came down to the third court, which the Lions narrowly won 6-4.

Singles action began with Columbia expanding its lead to 2-0 following a 6-2, 6-4 victory on court five.

No. 21 Keegan Rice got the Hoos on the board, downing No. 45 Nicolas Kotzen 7-5, 6-3, while the remainder of the matches headed to third sets.

No. 58 Andres Santamarta Roig and No. 114 Jangjun Kim both dropped their first sets 6-4, recovered to take their second sets and won their third sets 6-2. Santamarta Roig finished first, tying the match score at 2-2 before Kim gave Virginia its first lead of the evening.

No. 1 Dylan Dietrich, who dropped his first set in a 7-6 (8-6) tiebreaker, won his second set against No. 5 Michael Zheng 6-3 to force his third. Dietrich prevailed 6-4 in the third to clinch the match for the Cavaliers.

FROM HEAD COACH ANDRES PEDROSO

"Just an incredible fight by the Columbia Lions. That team always fights. They are so well coached. We played them in the regional so many times, and they always give us a war. So congrats to that team on an amazing season.

"And I'm just really proud of this team. These guys just fight until the end. They've done it all season. We've been down many times this season, and these guys just don't give up. So they always give themselves a chance. I am really proud of their fight ,and let's keep it going."

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and the No. 5 team in the ITA team rankings.

The Cavaliers are 7-1 all-time against Columbia.

Virginia has downed Columbia twice this season, as the Cavaliers defeated the Lions 6-1 on January 30 in Charlottesville.

Rice leads the team with a 32-5 record, going 18-2 in singles this spring.

Dietrich improves to 21-1 on court one this spring.

Santamarta has compiled a 15-4 record in the spring season with five wins over ranked opponents.

Kim improves to 13-6.

UP NEXT

Virginia will host South Carolina in a Super Regional next weekend, either Friday, May 8, or Saturday, May 9.

#5 Virginia 4, #26 Columbia 2

Singles competition

1. #1 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #5 Michael Zheng (COL) 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 6-4

2. #21 Keegan Rice (VA) def. #45 Nicolas Kotzen (COL) 7-5, 6-3

3. #58 Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. #101 Sachin Palta (COL) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

4. #114 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Thanaphat Boosarawongse (COL) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

5. Abhishket Thorat (COL) def. Stiles Brockett (VA) 6-2, 6-4

6. Mans Dahlberg (VA) vs. Aditya Govila (COL) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 2-0 UF

Doubles competition

1. #12 Mans Dahlberg/Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. Michael Zheng/Nicolas Kotzen (COL) 6-2

2. Andrew Ena/Sachin Palta (COL) def. Andres Santamarta Roig/Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-0

3. Thanaphat Boosarawongse/Abhishket Thorat (COL) def. Stiles Brockett/Keegan Rice (VA) 6-4

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (5,2,3,4,1)

T-3:15 A-540