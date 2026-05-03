Virginia Bests Washington to Advance to NCAA Super Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The seventh-seeded Virginia women's tennis team (23-5) won 4-0 over Washington (20-6) on Sunday (May 3) at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. The win sends the Cavaliers to the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Championship.

The seventh-seeded Cavaliers will host the winner of the Baton Rouge (La.) Regional in a Super Regional on Saturday, May 9. Time and opponent are to be determined.

Washington began the action with a win on doubles court two, but Virginia ultimately prevailed in the battle for the doubles point following a 6-2 win from No. 10 Vivian Yang and Melodie Collard on court one and a 6-4 win from sophomore Isabelle Lacy and freshman Kaitlyn Rolls on court three.

Sophomore Martina Genis Salas kicked off singles play with a 6-1, 6-4 win on court six before fifth-year Melodie Collard pushed Virginia's lead to 3-0 with her 6-3, 6-1 win on five. No. 119 Lacy clinched the victory for the Cavaliers with her 6-0, 6-4 victory on four.

FROM HEAD COACH SARA O'LEARY

"First of all, thank all our fans for coming out yesterday and today. It makes a huge, huge difference. It's a reward to be able to play at home for finishing ranked in the top eight. This is what we hope for and what we want — for our fans to come out and enjoy the tennis and be out there with us. So first, just want to thank all the fans for coming out.

"I am just really proud of the toughness and resolve of our team. Three doubles, when we were down 4-2, we've talked all year that it comes down to competitive stamina and willingness to just stay right there and stay in the moment. Their composure was so good out there. They stayed so together. You really thought they wanted to be in that moment. They weren't afraid of it. They stepped up to it. I am really proud of them. I think that really set the tone going into singles.

"So excited to get the win today. We'll enjoy it today and go back to work tomorrow."

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is the No. 7 seed in the tournament and the No. 7 team in the ITA team rankings.

The Cavaliers are 1-0 all-time against Washington.

Collard and Yang improve to 20-7 on the top court.

Lacy and Rolls are 10-6 on court three.

Genis Salas is 11-8 in dual match play on courts two through six.

Collard improves to 16-2 this spring and has won her last twelve completed matches.

Lacy improves to 13-3.

UP NEXT

Virginia will host the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional in a Super Regional next Saturday, May 9. Time and opponent are to be determined.

#7 Virginia 4, #22 Washington 0

Singles competition

1. #65 Vivian Yang (VA) vs. #53 Reece Carter (WASH) 2-6, 5-3 UF

2. #28 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. #89 Erika Matsuda (WASH) 2-6, 3-2 UF

3. #84 Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) vs. Alexia Jacobs (WASH) 6-7 (6-8), 0-1 UF

4. #119 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Jermine Sherif (WASH) 6-0, 6-4

5. Melodie Collard (VA) def. Marie Weissheim (WASH) 6-3, 6-1

6. Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Karolina Kozakova (WASH) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. #10 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Erika Matsuda/Karolina Kozakova (WASH) 6-2

2. Alexia Jacobs/Marie Weissheim (WASH) def. #25 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) 6-1

3. Kaitlyn Rolls/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Reece Carter/Jermine Sherif (WASH) 6-4

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (6,5,4)

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