CARLSBAD, Calif. – Senior Ben James carded a 4-under 68 to pace fourth-seeded Virginia in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort. The Cavaliers as a team shot an even-par, 288 and are in a tie for 10th place after the first 18 holes of action.

James had a clean scorecard until the final hole where he settled for a bogey after an errant tee shot that found the water hazard. The fourth year is two strokes behind individual leader Ian Maspat (San Diego) who shot a 6-under 66. James was steady all day and made his move with a birdie on the ninth hole followed by an eagle on the par-5 10th to move to 4-under.

The Cavaliers are eight strokes behind UCLA who captured the opening round lead with an 8-under 280. Virginia’s first round was his lowest at the NCAA Championship since 2017 and 11 strokes better than last year’s opening round at La Costa in which UVA eventually worked its way back to claim National Runner-Up honors in match play.

Playing the course for the third-straight year, senior Bryan Lee posted his best opening round score at La Costa with a 1-under 71. He began the day with a bogey on the first hole and rebounded with three birdies against one bogey in his final 13 holes. Junior Josh Duangmanee matched his best opening round at the NCAA Championship with an even-par 72.

Heck of an up & down for par by Josh Duangmanee on the 245-yard par 3 12th hole!



📺 Watch on @babygrandegolf #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/aQ2P7a4FQG — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) May 29, 2026

Virginia is one of 30 teams competing for the NCAA team title and stroke play champion.

After three days (May 29-31) of stroke play, the field is reduced to 15 teams, and the top nine individuals not on one of those teams advance to the fourth round (June 1), which will decide the individual champion. The top eight teams will advance to match play bracket to determine a National Champion (June 2-3).

The Cavaliers will begin play on Saturday (May 30) at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Virginia senior Ben James

“It was a good round today and I played really well, but I just made one bad swing (on the 18th hole). I was able to get up-and-down when I needed to, and I hit a lot of fairways except for the last hole. I made a lot of good swings off the tee and my lag-putting was great. With the eagle on 10, I played the hole perfectly. I bombed the drive, hit a 5-iron a little right of the green and pitched in.”

Ben James is in the clubhouse two strokes off the leader and currently T-5! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/qVhUUSXtkR — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) May 30, 2026

LEADERBOARD

PL TEAM RD 1 TO PAR 1. UCLA 280 -8 2. Auburn 284 -4 3. Pepperdine 285 -3 T4. Duke 286 -2 T4. San Diego 286 -2 T6. Arizona 287 -1 T6 North Carolina 287 -1 T6. Texas 287 -1 T6. Vanderbilt 287 -1 T10. Virginia 288 E T10. Arkansas 288 E T12. Florida 291 +3 T12. Stanford 291 +3 T12. Arizona State 291 +3 T15. Oklahoma 292 +4 T15. Georgia 292 +4 T15. Tennessee 292 +4 T18. Chattanooga 294 +6 T18. Louisville 294 +6 T20. Oklahoma State 295 +7 T20. Arkansas State 295 +7 T22. Purdue 296 +8 T22. BYU 296 +8 24. Southern California 297 +9 25. Mississippi State 298 +10 26. Texas A&M 299 +11 27. Memphis 301 +13 T28. Ole Miss 303 +15 T28. LSU 303 +15 30. Florida State 307 +19

VIRGINIA