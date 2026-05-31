Rafael Jodar Advances to Quarterfinals at the French Open

PARIS – Former Virginia men's tennis player Rafael Jódar has advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals of Roland-Garros 2026.

Jódar is the first Cavalier to advance to a singles quarterfinal at a Grand Slam championship.

Jódar, the No. 27 seed in the draw, is playing in his second career Grand Slam. In his French Open debut, he picked up a three-set victory against American Aleksandar Kovacevic. He followed with a 3-1 win against Australian James Duckworth. Jódar won a four-hour, five-set marathon against American Alex Michelsen to advance to the fourth round. On Sunday (May 31), Jódar faced fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. Carreno Busta won the first two sets 6-4, 6-4 before Jódar powered back to take the final three 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Pablo for this match and for an amazing tournament," Jódar said. "We are good friends. We practice together sometimes when we are in Spain. I wish him the best. I’m super happy with the win.

Jódar will face the No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev in the quarters.

Jódar is 19-3 on clay this season, the most by any player on tour this season on clay.

"I’m the same person," said Jódar when speaking of being thrust into the international spotlight. "I always will be the same person, will always be very humble, but I appreciate all of the people that came to support me today. It was a great crowd and a great atmosphere.”

Jódar was one of two Cavaliers playing in the singles draw. Brandon Nakashima advanced to the third round with victories against Roberto Bautista Agut and Luca Van Assche before falling to the No. 4 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, playing the Frenchman in the night session on Saturday (May 30) on Court Philippe-Chartrier.

Nakashima, the No. 31 seed in the draw, had the previous best finish for a Cavalier in singles in a Grand Slam, making the fourth round at the 2022 Australian Open and the 2024 US Open.

Two Cavaliers have made the doubles semifinals at Grand Slam events. Dominic Inglot made the semifinals at the US Open (2015) and Wimbledon (2018). Treat Huey made the semifinals in doubles at Wimbledon (2016) and in mixed doubles at the Australian Open (2016).