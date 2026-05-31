Cavaliers Climb on Day Two of NCAA Championship

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Virginia moved up four spots and are in a tie for sixth place after the second round of the NCAA Championship at Omni La Cost Resort. Graduate student Paul Chang turned in the low round of the day for the Cavaliers, firing a 5-under 67.

As a team, the Cavaliers were 4-under for the day with a total score of 284, a four-shot improvement from its first-round score.

Chang totaled six birdies with four of them coming in his final nine holes. The 67 was his lowest score at La Costa in six career rounds. He improved by 12 shots from his first-round score and moved up 74 spots on the individual leaderboard. Chang has 25 career rounds in the 60s including a career-best, 14 this season.

Starting on hole number 10, Bryan Lee was 4-under through his first nine holes but tallied three bogeys on his last nine holes to finish at 1-under (71). Lee is 2-under for the tournament and tied with teammate Ben James for 26th place on the individual leaderboard.

James started the day tied for fifth but slipped down 21 spots with a 74. He bogeyed three of his last four holes and turned his first round over par since the final round of the Ben Hogan Collegiate, one of his two wins on the season.

Junior Josh Duangmanee turned in his second-straight 72 and sits at even par through 36 holes. He had four birdies on the day but also four bogeys, including two on his final two holes of the day. Four of the five Cavaliers bogeyed the ninth hole, a 426-yard par four, which served as the final hole.

The Cavaliers are looking to be one of the 15 advancing teams after the third round of play on Sunday (May 31). The top 15 teams will be narrowed down to eight and an individual champion will be crowned after a final stroke play round on Monday (June 1). The top eight teams will advance to match play bracket to determine a National Champion (June 2-3).

Virginia’s first tee time on Sunday (May 31) will be at 10:25 a.m. ET.

LEADERBOARD

PL TEAM RD 1 RD 2 TO PAR 1. Auburn 284 272 -20 T2. Texas 287 277 -12 T2. Vanderbilt 287 277 -12 T4. UCLA 280 289 -7 T4. Oklahoma State 295 274 -7 T6. Duke 286 286 -4 T6. Virginia 288 284 -4 T6. Arizona 287 285 -4 T9. Pepperdine 285 290 -1 T9 North Carolina 287 288 -1 11. Oklahoma 292 284 E T12. Stanford 291 286 +1 T12. San Diego 286 291 +1 T14. Chattanooga 294 285 +3 T14. Tennessee 292 287 +3 16. Florida 291 290 +5 17. Arkansas State 295 287 +6 18. Georgia 292 291 +7 19. Arizona State 291 293 +8 T20. Arkansas 288 298 +10 T20. BYU 296 290 +10 22. Texas A&M 299 289 +12 23. Louisville 294 296 +14 24. Purdue 296 295 +15 25. Mississippi State 298 294 +16 26. Memphis 301 293 +18 T27. LSU 303 293 +20 T27. Ole Miss 303 293 +20 29. Southern California 297 300 +21 30. Florida State 307 292 +23

VIRGINIA