Hoos in No Hurry to Head Home

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Any game now could be his last as a college baseball player. Has that crossed AJ Gracia’s mind? Of course.

“It’s pretty hard to ignore that,” the University of Virginia center-fielder said Saturday evening at Southern Mississippi’s Pete Taylor Park.

Gracia, a junior, is projected to be an early pick in this summer’s Major League Baseball draft. He spent his freshman and sophomore years at Duke, where he saw older teammates go to great lengths to extend their college careers. They set an example he’s following this postseason as a Cavalier.

“I think there’s something to be said about [how] you're kind of looking the end right in the face, playing college baseball, and you don't want it to end,” Gracia said. “I think we've kind of talked the last couple of weeks about just fighting for another day together. So that's kind of where I'm at with that.”

After winning the first elimination game of the NCAA tournament’s Hattiesburg Regional, the Wahoos are assured at least one more day together.

Second-seeded Virginia (37-22) meets third-seeded Jacksonville State (47-14) on Sunday at 4 p.m. The loser’s season will be over. The winner will remain at the ballpark for a second game Sunday, taking on fourth-seeded Little Rock (38-26), which can secure the regional crown and move on to a best-of-three super regional with a victory.

Jax State defeated UVA 15-7 on Friday night. To advance to the third day of this four-team regional, Virginia had to eliminate top-seeded Southern Miss on Saturday. The Hoos did so in a game their head coach, Chris Pollard, said he thought “was as good as it gets in college baseball.”

In a stadium packed with fans sporting the host school’s black and gold, the Cavaliers scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to secure an unforgettable victory over Southern Miss, the No. 9 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. On a hot, humid afternoon, in a game that lasted four hours and seven minutes, the final score was 15-11.

“Maybe as hostile an atmosphere and as back-and-forth of an affair, with both teams just throwing haymakers, as any ball game I’ve ever been in,” Pollard said. “Two teams just fighting for their lives. [Southern Miss] is a really good club, and their fans just will them in the moments.”

The atmosphere didn’t faze Gracia, who turned in a career performance, going 5-for-6 with five RBI. His five hits, which included a double and a triple, are the most ever by a Cavalier in an NCAA tournament game.

“AJ Gracia, I've known him since he was in the eighth grade,” said Pollard, who came to UVA from Duke after the 2025 season.

“He's going to go down as the best player I've ever coached, and that's quite a statement. I've got a lot of guys in the big leagues right now, but I've never coached anybody like him. I've never coached somebody so consistent with their approach. The ability to be the same guy every day is something we really value in our program.”

Against Southern Miss (44-17), Virginia went ahead in the top of the first, fell behind in the bottom of the second, regained the lead in the top of the third, lost the lead in the bottom of the third, regained the lead in the top of the fifth, and went into the eighth inning up three runs.

That lead didn’t last, either. The Golden Eagles tied the game at 11-11 in the bottom of the eighth and would have gone up 12-11 had UVA shortstop RJ Holmes, starting in place of the injured Eric Becker, not thrown out Drey Barrett at the plate. Barrett was trying to score from first on Tucker Stockman’s double.

Neither team scored in the ninth. In the top of the 10th, UVA loaded the bases with none out but then hit into a 5-2-3 double play that energized the Golden Eagles and their fans. With two outs and two runners on and Southern Miss supporters in full voice, sophomore right-fielder Zach Jackson stepped to the plate.

"I believe in ya. I love ya."



Virginia hitting coach Eric Tyler to Zach Jackson right before he delivers the go-ahead 2 run single to put Virginia ahead in Hattiesburg. COACHING! pic.twitter.com/3ctJ7KqGhs — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 30, 2026

The situation notwithstanding, Jackson said after the game, it “was just another at-bat. I wasn't really nervous.”

He credited hitting coach Eric Tyler, who “came up to me and really calmed me down a lot, got me more level-headed. He just told me to stick to my approach.”

That approach paid off in a big way. Jackson’s single to left scored Joe Tiroly and Harrison Didawick. The next batter, Kyle Johnson, added an exclamation point with a two-run home that traveled 418 feet, pushing the Hoos ‘ lead to 15-11 and effectively crushing Southern Miss’ hopes.

Jackson, who also starred in football in high school, was 0-for-5 when he came up in the 10th. “But we talk about being tough enough to stay in the fight,” Pollard said, “and that's what you do. You overcome those moments, and you get yourself back to neutral, and you compete like crazy in the moment that you're in.