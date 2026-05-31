Virginia Finishes Fourth at NCAA Rowing Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Virginia finished fourth at the NCAA Rowing Championship Sunday (May 31) at Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Ga. The fourth-place showing was UVA’s highest since placing third in 2016.

UVA’s Second Varsity Eight finished third, the Varsity Four placed fourth and the Varsity Four was sixth in their respective championship races.

Texas won the Varsity Eight and Varsity Four, and finished second in the Second Varsity Eight to win the team title with 130 points.

Stanford (125) placed second followed by Tennessee (119), Virginia (114), Yale (103), Princeton (100), Washington (100), California (89), Syracuse (80) and Brown (77) rounded out the top 10.

UVA’s Second Varsity Eight turned in a sterling performance by finishing third with a time of 5:58.225. Stanford out-raced Texas 5:52.905-5:54.761 to gain the win. Tennessee (6:02.917) finished fourth, followed by Princeton (6:03.119) and Yale (6:05.691).

UVA’s Varsity Eight placed fourth with an incredible time of 5:52.398. Texas won the event with a world record time of 5:47.706. Stanford placed second (5:50.160), followed by Tennessee (5:51.450), Virginia, Yale (5:53.412) and Princeton (6:00.056).

The Cavaliers’ Varsity Four finished sixth in their grand final. Texas won the event with a time of 6:35.728, followed by Tennessee (6:41.292), Washington (6:47.654), Rutgers (6:48.982), Stanford (6:52.518) and Virginia (6:52.692).

In their 28 NCAA Championship appearances in the last 30 years, the Cavaliers have finished in the top four 12 times (1997-2000, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2009-10, 2012, 2016, 2026) and have been runners-up three times (1999, 2005, 2007).

UVA captured NCAA team championships in 2010 and 2012. The Varsity Eight boat won the NCAA title in 2012, while the Second Varsity Eight won championships in 1998, 1999 and 2005. The Varsity Four claimed national championships in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2010 and 2015.

Final Team Standings

1. Texas - 130

2. Stanford – 125

3. Tennessee – 119

4. Virginia – 114

5. Yale – 103

6. Princeton – 100

7. Washington – 100

8. California – 89

9. Syracuse – 80

10. Brown – 77

11. Rutgers – 75

12. Michigan – 69

13. Miami – 54

14. Ohio State – 52

15. Columbia – 49

16. UCF – 48

17. Oregon State – 38

18. Northeastern – 35

19. Boston – 25

20. Rhode Island – 14

21. Massachusetts – 12

22. Jacksonville - 10

Grand Final Results

Varsity Four

1. Texas, 6:35.728, 2. Tennessee, 6:41.292, 3. Washington, 6:47.654, 4. Rutgers, 6:48.982, 5. Stanford, 6:52.518, 6. Virginia, 6:52.692

Second Varsity Eight

1. Stanford, 5:52.905, 2. Texas, 5:54.761, 3. Virginia, 5:58.225, 4. Tennessee, 6:02.917, 5. Princeton, 6:03.119, 6. Yale, 6:05.691

Varsity Eight

1. Texas, 5:52.398, 2. Stanford, 5:50.160, 3. Tennessee (5:51.450), 4. Virginia, 5:52.398, 5. Yale, 5:53.412, 6. Princeton, 6:00.056

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison, 6-seat: Elsa Hartman, 5-seat: Flynn Greene, 4-seat: PJ Balazy, 3-seat: Riley Richardson, 2-seat: Madeleine Agudelo and Bow: Lila Henn*

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Borrás, 7-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 6-seat: Georgia Allen, 5-seat: Sophia Cavalieri, 4-seat: Katie Rapaglia, 3-seat: Savannah Fox*, 2-seat: Ayla O’Neill and Bow: Ava Cathey

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley*, Stroke: Reilly Katz, 3-seat: Skylar Gash, 2-seat: Lindsay O’Neil and Bow: Dylan Bentley

Spares: Coxswain Clementine Riegelhaupt, Enya Gilroy, Eva Morton, Elena Bloom, Ella Weeks

*Boat Captain