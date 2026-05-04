Hoos Seeded Sixth, Prepare To Host ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia softball team (37-12, 13-10 ACC) will be seeded sixth in the upcoming ACC Softball Championships hosted by the Cavaliers at Palmer Park. The tournament begins on Wednesday (May 6) and concludes with the championship on Saturday (May 9).



The Cavaliers will face No. 11 seed Pitt in the opening round of the tournament. First pitch for Virginia’s opening game is set for 7:30 p.m. and is the final game of the day.



The tournament officially kicks off with game one at 11 a.m. between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.



TICKETS ON SALE

All-Session passes, which include access to all 11 games, including the championship game on Saturday, are priced at $45. Daily tickets are also available, with prices ranging from $12 to $20. Children ages two and under will get in free. Tickets are now available by visiting virginiasports.evenue.net/events/acc-softball.

For more information on the 2026 Allstate ACC Softball Championship, visit the ACC Softball Championship page.



TOURNAMENT COVERAGE

ACC Network and ESPN will provide live coverage of the 2026 Allstate ACC Softball Championship. The first three rounds will be broadcast on ACC Network, with additional studio coverage between games. ESPN will carry the championship game on Saturday.