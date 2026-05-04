No. 23 Virginia Sweeps Sunday Doubleheader with Radford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia baseball team (32-16) swept the Radford Highlanders (21-21) in a doubleheader at Disharoon Park on Sunday (May 3).

Virginia run-ruled Radford 11-1 in game one before plating 14 more runs in the nightcap in a decisive 14-5 victory.

In game one, Kyle Johnson picked up his first win in a Virginia uniform by allowing only one run on three hits in five innings of work with five strikeouts. Max Stammel picked up the win in game two with two innings of one-run ball in relief.

On a day when the Virginia offense scored 25 runs in 16 innings, Joe Tiroly led the way by going a combined 5-for-9 with seven RBIs and three extra-base hits. Harrison Didawick drove in five more across the two wins.