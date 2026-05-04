Virginia Earns No. 5 Seed in NCAA Tournament; Hosts Georgetown Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After capturing the program’s 20th ACC championship, Virginia (10-6) earned the No. 5 seed and will host Georgetown (12-5) in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament on Sunday (May 10) at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Parking for Sunday's first-round game is free to the public in all lots surrounding John Paul Jones Arena, including the JPJ garage. Overflow parking is available in the Emmet-Ivy Garage (hourly rates apply). PARKING MAP→

UVA will make its seventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Lars Tiffany, also the program’s 44th overall. Sunday’s contest marks the program’s 32nd NCAA Tournament game in Charlottesville and 19th at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers lead the all-time series over the Hoyas, 6-0. Four of those six meetings – including the last two – have been NCAA Tournament games. The last time the two teams met was in the 2023 NCAA quarterfinals on the campus of UAlbany, which UVA won, 17-14.

The winner of Virginia and Georgetown will meet the winner of fourth-seeded Richmond (14-1) and Duke (9-4) in the quarterfinals at Delaware Stadium (Newark, Del.) on Sunday (May 17).

The University of Virginia will host this year’s NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships – also known as “Championship Weekend” – at the Carl Smith Center, home of David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium.

In keeping with longstanding tradition, Championship Weekend will take place over Memorial Day weekend, featuring three days of competition from May 23-25. For the 40th consecutive edition, Championship Weekend culminates with the Division I title game as a standalone finale on Memorial Day (May 25).