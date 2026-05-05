Bavin Named Captain of the Allstate NACDA Spring Good Works Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior coxswain Shelby Bavin is captain of the 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Spring Good Works Team, announced today (May 5) by Allstate and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

The Allstate NACDA Spring Good Works Team is a powerhouse group of 20 student-athletes, 10 men and 10 women, recognized for their exceptional community impact across all divisions and multiple spring sports.

Bavin has logged more than 2,000 hours as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT), serving with the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department to provide critical emergency response to the Charlottesville and Albemarle County community. She is the first volunteer firefighter/EMT to be named captain in the history of the Allstate NACDA Good Works Team.

In addition to her work as a first responder, Bavin leads a variety of community service initiatives. She is a part of the servant leadership team with Athletes in Action and volunteered to co-lead organizational and fundraising efforts for UVA’s Operation Christmas Child initiative, which provided nearly 800 gift boxes for children across the world. On her Sundays, she volunteers as a student-athlete coach with Run Charlottesville, where she mentors children in sportsmanship, teamwork and skill development.

“Competing for the University of Virginia is a privilege, but the greatest blessing has been being part of a team that supports each other far beyond the water, Bavin said. “Service is at the heart of Virginia Rowing, and I truly strive to carry that into every aspect of my life. Through my work with the Seminole Trail Fire Department and Athletes in Action (FCA), I’ve pursued a deeper calling to serve others and love my neighbor. I'm grateful to Allstate and NACDA for recognizing the service that means so much to me. It is an honor to be named captain and stand alongside teammates who use their platforms to make a difference. I hope our stories inspire others to step into their communities to serve.”

More About Bavin

In addition to serving as a volunteer firefighter and EMT, Bavin serves in many other communities. She is deeply involved with Athletes in Action (FCA) and co‑led UVA’s Operation Christmas Child initiative, delivering hundreds of gift boxes to children in need around the world. Additionally, she leads a Bible Study for the rowing team, has supported nonprofit organizations as a grant reviewer though UVA’s Champions of the Community program, and coaches local youth to promote teamwork and sportsmanship. A recognized servant leader, she is a recipient of the ACC Top Six for Service Award and consistently exemplifies integrity and commitment both on and off the water.