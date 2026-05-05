Jackson Earns ACC Field and Freshman of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (May 5) that Alex Jackson of the Virginia men's track and field team earned ACC Athlete of the Week strong weekend of competition at the Larry Ellis Invitational.



In his second collegiate competition, Virginia freshman Alex Jackson recorded new personal best marks in the shot put and discus throw. Jackson threw for 17.41m/57-1.5 to finish fourth and become No. 9 all-time and No. 5 among freshmen in program history. His mark also ranks No. 9 and No. 3 among freshmen in the ACC this season. The Peabody, Mass. native also notched a personal best in the discus throwing for 46.97m/154-1 to round out the top 10 finishers in the competition.

Big time Alex 💪



Congratulations to Alex Jackson on being named 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗠𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 ⤵️

🗞️: https://t.co/ykOF1Q0X4h#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/nuulgpLt8L — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) May 5, 2026