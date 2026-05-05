Track & FieldTrack & Field
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Jackson Earns ACC Field and Freshman of the Week Honors

Alex Jackson garnered ACC Athlete of the Week honors as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday, May 5.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (May 5) that Alex Jackson of the Virginia men's track and field team earned ACC Athlete of the Week strong weekend of competition at the Larry Ellis Invitational.

In his second collegiate competition, Virginia freshman Alex Jackson recorded new personal best marks in the shot put and discus throw. Jackson threw for 17.41m/57-1.5 to finish fourth and become No. 9 all-time and No. 5 among freshmen in program history. His mark also ranks No. 9 and No. 3 among freshmen in the ACC this season. The Peabody, Mass. native also notched a personal best in the discus throwing for 46.97m/154-1 to round out the top 10 finishers in the competition. 

Jackson is the seventh Cavalier this season to earn ACC weekly honors, joining the list with Will Daley, Kendric Curry, Gary Martin, Jeremiah Nubbe, Charlotta Sandkulla, and Liam Paneque.

2026 Virginia Outdoor ACC Weekly Award Winners
Name Award Date
Will Daley Men's Track March 31
Charlotta Sandkulla Women's Field March 31
Kendric Curry Men's Freshman April 7
Jeremiah Nubbe Men's Field April 14
Liam Paneque Men's Freshman April 14
Gary Martin Men's Track April 28
Jeremiah Nubbe Men's Field April 28
Charlotta Sandkulla Women's Field April 28
Charlotta Sandkulla Women's Freshman April 28
Alex Jackson Men's Field May 5
Alex Jackson Men's Freshman May 5

Up Next
The Cavaliers are set to close out the regular season at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier in Lynchburg, Va. on Wednesday, May 6. 