Jackson Earns ACC Field and Freshman of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (May 5) that Alex Jackson of the Virginia men's track and field team earned ACC Athlete of the Week strong weekend of competition at the Larry Ellis Invitational.
In his second collegiate competition, Virginia freshman Alex Jackson recorded new personal best marks in the shot put and discus throw. Jackson threw for 17.41m/57-1.5 to finish fourth and become No. 9 all-time and No. 5 among freshmen in program history. His mark also ranks No. 9 and No. 3 among freshmen in the ACC this season. The Peabody, Mass. native also notched a personal best in the discus throwing for 46.97m/154-1 to round out the top 10 finishers in the competition.
Jackson is the seventh Cavalier this season to earn ACC weekly honors, joining the list with Will Daley, Kendric Curry, Gary Martin, Jeremiah Nubbe, Charlotta Sandkulla, and Liam Paneque.
Big time Alex 💪— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) May 5, 2026
Congratulations to Alex Jackson on being named 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗠𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 ⤵️
🗞️: https://t.co/ykOF1Q0X4h#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/nuulgpLt8L
2026 Virginia Outdoor ACC Weekly Award Winners
|Name
|Award
|Date
|Will Daley
|Men's Track
|March 31
|Charlotta Sandkulla
|Women's Field
|March 31
|Kendric Curry
|Men's Freshman
|April 7
|Jeremiah Nubbe
|Men's Field
|April 14
|Liam Paneque
|Men's Freshman
|April 14
|Gary Martin
|Men's Track
|April 28
|Jeremiah Nubbe
|Men's Field
|April 28
|Charlotta Sandkulla
|Women's Field
|April 28
|Charlotta Sandkulla
|Women's Freshman
|April 28
|Alex Jackson
|Men's Field
|May 5
|Alex Jackson
|Men's Freshman
|May 5
Up Next
The Cavaliers are set to close out the regular season at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier in Lynchburg, Va. on Wednesday, May 6.