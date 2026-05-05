Virginia Opens ACC Tournament Against Pitt Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia softball team (37-12) opens the 2026 Allstate ACC Softball Championship on Wednesday (May 6) when the Cavaliers take on Pitt (25-26). First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.



Virginia is the No. 6 seed in the tournament, while Pitt is the No. 11 seed.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

All games at the 2026 Allstate ACC Softball Championship will be broadcast on ACC Network until the final, which will be broadcast on ESPN. Streams of the games are available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirigniaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).



TICKET INFORMATION

All-Session passes, which include access to all 11 games, including the championship game on Saturday, are priced at $45. Daily tickets are also available, with prices ranging from $12 to $20. Children ages two and under will get in free. Tickets are now available by visiting virginiasports.evenue.net/events/acc-softball.



TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday, May 6

Game 1: #8 Notre Dame vs. #9 Georgia Tech | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 2: #5 Louisville vs. #12 NC State | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 3: #7 Clemson vs. #10 North Carolina | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 4: #6 Virginia vs. #11 Pitt | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Thursday, May 7

Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 6: #4 Stanford vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 7: #2 Duke vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Friday, May 8

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Saturday, May 9

Championship: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

NOTING THE HOOS