Virginia Opens ACC Tournament Against Pitt Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia softball team (37-12) opens the 2026 Allstate ACC Softball Championship on Wednesday (May 6) when the Cavaliers take on Pitt (25-26). First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.
Virginia is the No. 6 seed in the tournament, while Pitt is the No. 11 seed.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
All games at the 2026 Allstate ACC Softball Championship will be broadcast on ACC Network until the final, which will be broadcast on ESPN. Streams of the games are available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirigniaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).
TICKET INFORMATION
All-Session passes, which include access to all 11 games, including the championship game on Saturday, are priced at $45. Daily tickets are also available, with prices ranging from $12 to $20. Children ages two and under will get in free. Tickets are now available by visiting virginiasports.evenue.net/events/acc-softball.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Wednesday, May 6
Game 1: #8 Notre Dame vs. #9 Georgia Tech | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 2: #5 Louisville vs. #12 NC State | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 3: #7 Clemson vs. #10 North Carolina | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 4: #6 Virginia vs. #11 Pitt | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Thursday, May 7
Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 6: #4 Stanford vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 7: #2 Duke vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Friday, May 8
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN
Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Saturday, May 9
Championship: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia enters the ACC Tournament as the No. 6 seed this week after finishing 13-10 and winning 5-of-8 series
- It’s the fourth time in the last five seasons the Cavaliers have finished in the top half of the league standings
- The Hoos have won four straight to close the regular-season including a sweep of NC State at home
- UVA is hosting the ACC Championship for the first time in program history with the 2026 event at Palmer Park
- The Cavaliers have been tough to face at Palmer Park, posting a 24-4 mark in home games this season
- UVA currently holds an RPI of 26 and looks to solidify or bolster the resumé before NCAA selections on Sunday
- Junior 1B Macee Eaton leads the Hoos at the plate with a .447 average and a team-leading 60 RBI
- Eaton ranks eighth in the league in batting average (.447) and sixth in RBI (60) entering the ACC tournament
- She’s chasing her own single-season RBI record, needing just three RBI to match the mark of 63 set last year
- The UVA offense is chasing several records set as a team last season with the 2026 squad ranking second in home runs (62) and RBI ( 274) in a season, while ranking third in runs scored (298)
- Virginia picked up its 37th win in the last outing at Liberty, the most regular-season wins by a UVA squad since the 2004 team posted 38 wins in the regular season - that squad went 38-26 on the year
- The Hoos are chasing the program’s first 40-win season since 2002 when UVA posted 45 wins for the year
- Bella Cabral leads the team with 13 home runs and an .824 slugging percentage to add more pop to the lineup
- Jade Hylton continues to deliver for the Hoos on both sides of the plate, ranking fifth in the ACC in assists (103) after leading the league last season and she has added 10 home runs as she bats for power and average
- Hylton has been tremendous as a table-setter for UVA, batting .560 (42-of-75) when leading off this season and leads the team with 52 runs scored which is fifth most in a single season in UVA history