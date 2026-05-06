Cavalier Trio Earn All-ACC Honors



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three Virginia softball players were tabbed for All-ACC honors the league office announced on Wednesday (May 6) with the release of the annual awards prior to the start of the ACC Softball Championships.



Junior first baseman Macee Eaton was named to the All-ACC First Team, while junior third baseman Bella Cabral and junior pitcher Julia Cuozzo were named to the All-ACC Third Team. Eaton earned All-ACC honors for the second straight season. Cabral and Cuozzo earned All-ACC honors for the first time. Cabral was named to the All-Freshman team in 2023.Eaton paces the Cavaliers at the plate, batting at a .471 clip in conference games with 26 RBI and 20 runs scored. She ranks in the top four in the ACC amongst regular starters in average and helped power the Hoos to a sixth-place finish in the regular-season standings.Cabral hit .339 in ACC action and missed time in the middle of the season after suffering an injury in the series at Duke. The junior tallied 22 RBI with five home runs and scored 11 runs in conference play.Cuozzo posted a 1.62 ERA in conference play, while picking up victories over North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Pitt. She also posted the save in a 4-3 victory over No. 11 Virginia Tech.Virginia opens play at the ACC Championship on Wednesday night against Pitt. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. at Palmer Park.