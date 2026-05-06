Cavaliers Awarded Top Seed at Bermuda Run Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s golf team is the top seed at the Bermuda Run NCAA Regional in Winston-Salem, N.C. scheduled for May 18-20 at Bermuda Run Country Club. The Cavaliers will make their 18th consecutive appearance at an NCAA Regional.

The 2026 NCAA Division I men’s golf championship begins with six 54-hole team regional tournaments. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional advance to the finals on May 29-June 3 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California where team and individual medalist titles will be decided.

Virginia is currently ranked No. 2 in the country according to the Scoreboard powered by Clippd top 25 rankings and won its second-straight ACC Championship, defeating Stanford 3-1 in the match play final last month in Panama City, Fla. Of the Cavaliers 11 tournaments this this season, they have finished either first or second in nine of them. The five tournament championships in the regular season, including top honors at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial in Charlottesville, matched a school record.

UVA is the only team in the country to advance to the match play finals at Omni La Costa in each of the last three seasons and culminated with a national runner-up finish last season, the best in school history.

The Cavaliers return all five players from the lineup of last year’s National Championship match against Oklahoma State – Paul Chang, Josh Duangmanee, Ben James, Bryan Lee and Maxi Puregger. The veteran laden UVA squad features four players currently ranked in the top-50 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings – James (No. 2), Chang (No. 20), Duangmanee (No. 46) and Bryan Lee (No. 47). James is No. 1 on the PGA Tour University rankings and has finished in the top five in all nine tournaments he’s played in.

Bermuda Run Country Club – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Hosted by Wake Forest

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Virginia [Atlantic Coast Conference] Ole Miss [Southeastern Conference] Pepperdine [West Coast Conference] Georgia Tech Southern California Wake Forest Mississippi State Little Rock [Ohio Valley Conference] NC State Kentucky Houston Richmond [Atlantic 10 Conference] Navy [Patriot League] Presbyterian [Big South Conference]

*Teams winning automatic qualification are designated by their conferences in parentheses