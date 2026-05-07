Cavaliers Set to Host South Carolina in NCAA Round of 16

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The fourth-seeded Virginia men’s tennis team (24-4) hosts 13-seed South Carolina (18-8) in the round of 16 of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Tennis Team Championship on Friday (May 8) at 5 p.m.

The match is scheduled to be played outdoors at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Please monitor Virginia’s social media accounts for any weather-related changes.

Admission is free.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the match.

The match will be covered in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Cast on their YouTube Channel.

The winner of the Charlottesville Super Regional will advance to the finals site, Georgia's Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., where they will face the winner of the Starkville Super Regional (Mississippi State vs. Georgia) in a quarterfinal match on Thursday, May 14.

VIRGINIA IN THE NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

The Cavaliers are looking for their seventh NCAA title. Virginia most recently won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2022 and 2023.

This is Virginia's 22nd-straight NCAA Championship appearance.

The Cavaliers have advanced to the NCAA Round of 16 in 19 of the last 20 championships, the quarterfinals in 18 of the last 20, the semifinals in 12 of the past 18 and played in eight of the last 14 finals.

Virginia is the No. 4 seed in this year’s tournament.

Last year, Virginia advanced to the quarterfinals, the No. 7 Cavaliers narrowly falling 4-3 to then-No. 2 TCU.

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia currently sits at No. 5 in the ITA team rankings. The Cavaliers have been ranked in the top five all season.

The Cavaliers finished as the runner-up in the ACC Men’s Tennis Championship for the third consecutive season.

Keegan Rice leads the team with a 32-5 record, going 18-2 in the dual match season.

Junior Dylan Dietrich, the ACC Player of the Year and the current resident in the No. 1 spot in the ITA singles rankings, has recorded the most dual match singles victories this season. He enters the round of 16 with a 21-1 mark on court one and a 26-4 record overall.

Måns Dahlberg has reached the 20-singles victory mark for the second straight year, heading into the round of 16 with a 25-11 record. He has compiled a 14-5 dual match record playing on courts four through six.

Sophomores Stiles Brockett (22-13) and Jangjun Kim (22-9) have also hit the 20-win mark.

Stiles Brockett is 11-8 in dual match play on courts four through six.

Jangjun Kim is 13-6 in the spring on courts two through four.

Andres Santamarta Roig, the final ACC Freshman of the Week of this season (April 14), has compiled a 15-4 record in the spring season with four wins over ranked opponents.

Senior Douglas Yaffa currently sits on a 12-5 record, going 4-1 in dual matches on six.

The Cavaliers have three other players appearing in the latest ITA singles rankings: Rice at No. 21, Santamarta Roig at No. 58 and Kim at No. 114.

As for doubles, reigning NCAA Doubles Champions Dahlberg and Dietrich are No. 12, Dietrich and Brockett are No. 17 and Dahlberg and Kim are No. 60.

Dahlberg and Kim lead the doubles effort in the dual match season with an 11-7 mark while Dietrich and Brockett follow closely behind with a 9-6 record.

Santamarta Roig and Rice, often the Cavaliers' third doubles pairing, are 5-6.

SCOUTING SOUTH CAROLINA