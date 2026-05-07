SPARKS, Md. — Four University of Virginia men’s lacrosse players have been named All-Americans by USA Lacrosse, the organization announced Thursday (May 7). Attackman McCabe Millon earned second-team honors, while his brother and fellow attackman Brendan Millon, along with midfielder Ryan Colsey, garnered third-team recognition. Close defenseman John Schroter received honorable mention distinction.

All-Americans were chosen by USA Lacrosse Magazine staff with input from coaches and conferences across the country.

Thirty-eight Division I programs are represented and 98 players have earned recognition. A set number of slots per position were allotted across the first, second and third teams, plus honorable mentions: 21 attack, 21 midfield, 21 close defense, 14 short-stick defensive midfield, seven long-stick midfield, seven faceoff and seven goalie.

In 16 appearances this season, McCabe Millon has totaled 30 goals and 44 assists. He is second among all ACC players in assists per game (2.75) and tied with his brother for second in the league in points per game (4.63). He was named both an All-ACC selection and to the ACC All-Tournament Team after helping Virginia capture the program’s 20th ACC championship. Millon has recorded at least four points in 13 games this season, including a six-point performance – with four goals and two assists – in the ACC championship game.

Colsey has scored 34 goals this season, second-most on the team, while adding 10 assists. Earlier this year, he earned All-ACC honors for the first time in his career. In 15 games, Colsey has produced eight hat tricks and recorded four points on two goals and two assists in the Cavaliers' 15-10 ACC semifinal win over top-seeded Notre Dame (May 1). He has scored at least one goal in each of his last 29 games, dating back to UVA’s 2025 season opener.

The ACC Freshman of the Year, Brendan Millon has compiled 33 goals and 41 assists. He is third in the ACC in assists per game (2.56) and tied for second in points per game (4.63). Millon leads all Division I freshmen in both categories and earned both All-ACC and ACC All-Tournament Team honors. During Virginia’s four-game winning streak, which featured regular-season wins over the Irish and Duke, he averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 assists per game. Millon is the only Division I freshmen this season to tally 10 points in a game, which he achieved in UVA’s 18-7 rout of Dartmouth (March 23).

Schroter, Virginia’s top close defenseman, became a two-time All-ACC selection earlier this season. He leads the ACC in caused turnovers per game (1.64) and anchors a Cavalier defense that ranks third nationally in ground balls per game (37.31). A team captain, Schroter posted a season-high four caused turnovers in UVA’s triple-overtime contest at then-No. 10 Maryland (March 14). Following Virginia’s topple of UND, when he totaled five ground balls and two caused turnovers, Schroter was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

Up next, No. 5 seed Virginia (10-6) hosts Georgetown (10-4) on Sunday evening (May 10) in the eighth and final first-round matchup of the NCAA Tournament. Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).

The winner of Virginia–Georgetown advances to face the winner of No. 4 seed Richmond (14-1) and Duke (9-4) in the quarterfinals at Delaware Stadium (Newark, Del.) next Sunday (May 17).